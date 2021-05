In Big Oil’s good old days, the annual shareholders’ meetings of Irving-based ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded oil company on the planet, were polite and lavish affairs. Typically hosted in luxe venues—Dallas’s Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center was a favorite—the gatherings featured retired small-time investors tucking into buffets of free comfort food and executives congratulating themselves on yet another year’s healthy dividend. A handful of shareholder activists might demand a new direction, notably on climate change, but they were dismissed as crazies with no concept of how big-boy capitalism worked.