Dash play to 2-2 draw with Kansas City
The Houston Dash picked up their first point of the season with a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with Kansas City NWSL this evening at a rainy BBVA Stadium. Forward Rachel Daly broke the team scoring record in all competitions with her 29th career scoring strike, while defender Megan Oyster reached a personal milestone by making her 100th start in NWSL regular-season play. Oyster became the fourth player in league history to start in every one of her first 100 appearances.