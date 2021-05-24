Dash play to 2-2 draw with Kansas City

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 2 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals (16-20) will duel the Chicago White Sox (22-13) in Game 2 of a doubleheader in the AL Central Division at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Kansas City will take on Chicago in the second part of a doubleheader on Friday. The Royals must win this contest after losing a distressing 11 games in a row. The Kansas City Royals just concluded the series against the Detroit Tigers by a sweep. After losing the first two installments of a series (7-8, 2-4), Kansas City failed to recover from a one-run deficit and suffered a 3-4 loss in the final match on Thursday. Starter Daniel Lynch went 2.2 innings with seven hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts. Shortstop Nicky Lopez posted a one-run score on two hits with a walk while 2nd Baseman Whit Merrifield added one run scored on one hit with a walk. CF Michael Taylor added one run in the losing effort for the Royals.