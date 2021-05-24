newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dash play to 2-2 draw with Kansas City

By Official Site of the Dynamo
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Dash picked up their first point of the season with a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with Kansas City NWSL this evening at a rainy BBVA Stadium. Forward Rachel Daly broke the team scoring record in all competitions with her 29th career scoring strike, while defender Megan Oyster reached a personal milestone by making her 100th start in NWSL regular-season play. Oyster became the fourth player in league history to start in every one of her first 100 appearances.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Amy Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbva Stadium#The League#League History#Bbva#Houston Dash#Kansas City Nwsl#Nwsl Regular Season Play#Defender Megan Oyster#Captain Amy Rodriguez#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 2 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 2 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals (16-20) will duel the Chicago White Sox (22-13) in Game 2 of a doubleheader in the AL Central Division at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Kansas City will take on Chicago in the second part of a doubleheader on Friday. The Royals must win this contest after losing a distressing 11 games in a row. The Kansas City Royals just concluded the series against the Detroit Tigers by a sweep. After losing the first two installments of a series (7-8, 2-4), Kansas City failed to recover from a one-run deficit and suffered a 3-4 loss in the final match on Thursday. Starter Daniel Lynch went 2.2 innings with seven hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts. Shortstop Nicky Lopez posted a one-run score on two hits with a walk while 2nd Baseman Whit Merrifield added one run scored on one hit with a walk. CF Michael Taylor added one run in the losing effort for the Royals.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United 2 draws 2-2 at OKC Energy FC

Atlanta United 2 played to a 2-2 draw with OKC Energy FC Sunday night at Taft Stadium. ATL UTD 2 battled back twice from a one-goal deficit to split the points as Matías Benítez scored his first goal for the club in his debut while Homegrown Tyler Wolff netted a late equalizer for his first professional goal.
MLSSan Mateo Daily Journal

Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City against San Jose after 2-goal outing

Sporting Kansas City (3-2-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +150, Sporting Kansas City +165, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with San Jose after registering two goals against Vancouver. The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall...
MLBseehafernews.com

Brewers Bats Quiet In 2-0 Loss At Kansas City

Brewers bats were quiet in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Kansas City. Five Royals pitchers held Milwaukee to just three singles and wasted a good pitching effort by Brandon Woodruff. Second baseman Whit Merrifield was safe on a bang-bang play at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the bottom...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers are ‘Royally’ frustrated; drop game 1 in Kansas City 2-0.

Brandon Woodruff on the mound pitches an absolute gem, 7.2 IP, 4 hits, and 4 strike outs. However, the Brewers offense seemingly falters again, giving Woodruff no run support. If that weren’t enough, the game also included two ejections in the 9th inning including Craig Counsell. Brewers drop the first of their brief two-game series against the Royals in Kansas City.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers offense lifeless again in 2-0 loss at Kansas City

The Milwaukee offense continued to struggle and wasted another outstanding starting pitching effort in a 2-0 loss Tuesday night in Kansas City. Brandon Woodruff made it 7 2/3 innings before walking a batter and hitting another in the eighth inning. The Brewers turned to reliever Devin Williams to clean up and he couldn’t. He gave up a run-scoring single to Andrew Benintendi to make it 1-0 Royals and then shortstop Luis Urias committed his second error of the night, which allowed another run to score.
MLBchatsports.com

Game thread recap: Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 3-2

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 15% chance of rain, 84 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs....
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake Play to a 2-2 Draw

FC Dallas travels to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 29 at 8PM CT. Franco Jara and Ryan Hollingshead score their first goal of the season. FC Dallas extends its home unbeaten streak to 13 matches. FC Dallas has a 7-0-6 unbeaten record dating...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Why New England are the second best team in MLS

The New England Revolution are cruising before a Week 7 match at FC Cincinnati this Saturday (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), and, in the opinion of the Extratime crew, they’ve emerged as the second best team in MLS. While Supporters' Shield leaders the Seattle Sounders sit above...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

Levante, CÃ¡diz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw

MADRID -- Levante and CÃ¡diz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw on Friday. It was the last game for both CÃ¡diz midfielder Augusto FernÃ¡ndez and referee Estrada FernÃ¡ndez before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend.
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

Bologna rescues 2-2 draw at Verona in Serie A

Rodrigo Palacio equalized in the 82nd minute to give Bologna a 2-2 draw at Verona on Monday in a game between two midtable teams in Serie A. Palacio met a cross at the far post with an outstretched leg to rescue a point with his fifth goal of the season.
Soccerhoustondynamofc.com

Dash host Washington Spirit for midweek clash tonight

The Houston Dash return to BBVA Stadium this evening to host the Washington Spirit, the second of three games in East Downtown this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and fans can also follow the action on Paramount +. International fans can stream the match live on Twitch.
Chicago, ILontapsportsnet.com

Red Stars Win For First Time Since October, Beat Kansas City 2-0

The Chicago Red Stars finally won a game in 2021, beating Kansas City in front of over 5,000 fans at Field of Legends. Second-half goals by Kealia Watt and Makenzy Doniak were the difference as the Red Stars thoroughly deserved the win. It was the team’s first win since the NWSL Fall Series back in October of last year.
Soccerchatsports.com

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch NWSL online

The Washington Spirit have a history of strange home games, but they’re in uncharted territory tonight as they “host” the Houston Dash...in Texas. Thanks to ongoing construction at Segra Field and a dispute with D.C. United over strings attached to moving this game to Audi Field, the Spirit are the home team on paper in a game that will be at Houston’s stadium, with Houston’s fans.
NFLracingloufc.com

Jamaica calls up Racing forward Matthews for Summer Series games

The Reggae Girlz will play Nigeria and the USWNT next month. Racing Louisville FC forward Cheyna Matthews has been named to the Jamaican Women’s National Team’s preliminary roster for next month’s Summer Series of games, which includes a matchup against a U.S. Women’s National Team preparing for the Olympics. The...
Premier LeagueMLSSoccer.com

Alvas Powell training with Philadelphia ahead of reported MLS return

The Philadelphia Union could be adding MLS veteran Alvas Powell as depth at right back, with SB Nation blog The Brotherly Game reporting on Wednesday that the Jamaican international is training with last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners. Earlier in the day, Kristian Dyer reported that the 26-year-old defender has emerged...
Washington Statechatsports.com

Washington Spirit, Injuries, and Ben Olsen: Freedom Kicks for 27 May 2021

Good morning! Summer is surely here, with summer thunderstorms crashing through the DMV last night. There is also a lot of soccer going on, so let’s get right to it:. Down a player and down a goal? No problem for the Washington Spirit, who come back after losing captain Andi Sullivan to a second yellow to beat the Houston Dash 2-1.