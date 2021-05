May 17—The Owensboro Catholic High School class of 2021 faced a lot of adversity at the beginning of their senior year. Of course, the seniors experienced all the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and initially weren't sure they would be able to come back to school at all. Equally devastating, the senior class was sent reeling by the July tragic death of one of their own, Logan Davis, who was killed in a car accident.