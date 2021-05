Scientists determined that Killer T-cells can eradicate tumors by causing cell death, meaning they play an important role in the fight against cancer. Did you know that scientists have actually found cells that can assassinate specific cancerous cells? Scientists have found many ways to treat cancer but have never managed to get rid of it without causing any negative side effects in the patient. The purpose of this study was for scientists to determine if immune cells called Killer T-cells played a significant role in the fight against cancer, and minimize treatment side effects.