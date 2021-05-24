newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'Berserk' Fans Mourn Death of Creator With 'Final Fantasy XIV' Memorials

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the loss of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, manga/anime fans took to Final Fantasy XIV to hold large-scale impromptu memorials for the beloved artist. Taking advantage of FFXIV‘s class change system, users all took on the Dark Knight class which carries a greatsword much like the protagonist of Berserk, Guts. Characters stood in formation holding similar poses to celebrate Kentaro Miura and his contributions to the world of entertainment. Players also took the chance to summon the newly introduced Wanderer’s Campfire minion to add to embrace.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kentaro Miura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#The Creator#Final Fantasy Xiv#Ffxiv#Wanderer S Campfire#Excalibur#Kpb#Manga Anime Fans#Amazing Tribute#Love#Western Ronin#Guts#Formation#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesconventionscene.com

FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Full Trailer

Yet shadowed by their triumph in the First, the Warrior of Light and Scions of the Seventh Dawn are home at last. An even greater calamity than refulgent oblivion has been building in their absence, however─a second advent of the Final Days. Should all despair, the myriad conflicts that now ravage the land cannot but foretoken an end to life in the Source.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021: Keynote liveblog

It’s time, folks! Time to learn about the second new job coming with Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, along with new areas, most likely the release date and alliance raid, and more! It’s all the fun of the digital keynote happening tonight, and no matter what, you can have a front-row seat to what’s going on via digital streaming or by following along as we liveblog the event right here!
ComicsComicBook

Berserk Fan Animation Imagines Perfectly Hilarious Series Finale

Kentaro Miura's dark epic has been telling the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk for decades now, with anime fans waiting for years to see the series come to a close, and one animator has hilariously imagined the "perfect ending" for the franchise. While Berserk has yet to return to the world of anime since its previous season that released in 2017, the manga has continued to move far into the future of the series that has become a fan-favorite story for many fans in the world of anime.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion?

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is the beginning of a brand new story. The previous one for the MMO began nearly 10 years ago, and the upcoming story is set to expand the game with massive locations, a new hub world, and jobs, the Sage and Reaper. The jobs allow players to play a certain class and serve a certain role. The Sage will be a healer, and the Reaper will be a melee DPS.
ComicsSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Art Exhibition Features Lego Replica of The Crystarium

Leading up to the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Fest broadcast, Square Enix has decided to allow online viewing of the previously announced Final Fantasy XIV art exhibition. The art exhibit was originally planned to open in January 2021, but was delayed due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Now, Square Enix is allowing online viewing of some of the pieces that will be part of the exhibit, including a Lego replica of The Crystarium found in Final Fantasy XIV. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Final Fantasy XIV and the Video Game Constant

There are few real constants in life. The ones that anchor us are all too often constants of tragedy: bills, deaths, jobs, accidents. When it comes to video games — especially gaming in the modern era — too often games become meme of the week only to be dropped and forgotten a few months post release. We’ve been trained as consumers, to be hip on new trends and buy the new fun thing so we can talk about it then and there. Video game marketing has become as hyped as memes themselves — parasocial moments framed by a fear of missing out, where too often our enjoyment feels pressured and forced.
Video GamesGamespot

Final Fantasy XIV Will Add Male Viera (Bunny Boys) In Endwalker; Female Hrothgar At A Later Time

Many details for the upcoming expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker were given during the keynote presentation for Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021--including the new Reaper job, the official release date, new story details, and so much more. But let's be honest, for some, the introduction of the playable male Viera race stole the show. This was revealed through a short teaser trailer showing off the male Viera in action and with their glamour and emotes, which you can watch below.
Video GamesKotaku

Final Fantasy XIV's Getting Electric Guitars Two Ways

In a move that makes complete sense given the amount of electric guitar that shows up in the online RPG’s soundtrack, Square Enix has partnered with Fender to create an official Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster, both as a physical instrument you can purchase, and a virtual one playable in game. In other news, I am leveling a new bard.
Video GamesNME

Fender launch ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ limited-edition Stratocaster

Fender has announced a limited-edition Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitar, which will be available from 2022. The Final Fantasy-themed instrument is an official collaboration between Fender and Square Enix to celebrate the guitar company’s 75th anniversary. Alongside a physical version, the limited-edition Stratocaster will be available to play in FFXIV through patch 5.55.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

New areas, enemies, and dungeons detailed for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Aside from minor things like the trailer, the release date, the Reaper job, the second hub city, male Viera, and the Collector’s Editions, the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 keynote also detailed enemies, areas, dungeons, and a beast tribe. So really, it was quite a quiet night. Not much in the way of announcements. Don’t really know why I bothered staying up, honestly.
RecipesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Challenges Fans to Make Eorzea Café Recipes

Square Enix has uploaded several recipes based on food from the real-life Eorzea Café and challenged fans to try and make them. You can see fans’ attempts in the replies on the Final Fantasy XIV Twitter post. The digital cooking class is part of Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Festival, which streamed online from May 14 to 15.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Recapping the Endwalker reveals from Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Festival

I ended the first night watching the Fan Festival a bit sad about how long it would be before Final Fantasy XIV‘s next expansion. I ended the second night a bit sad that there still wasn’t any talk about All Saints’ Wake, even though maybe that was just too far in the future. And I spent the Sunday after the fan festival absolutely devastated because we found out that Soken had been fighting for his life while composing through patch 5.3, and the amount of dedication behind this team is just amazing and I can’t even.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV and Fender Collaboration Guitar Announced

Fender will release a limited edition Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster electric guitar. Pre-orders will begin in Japan on May 25, 2021, with the guitar scheduled to release in late October 2021. The Final Fantasy XIV and Fender collaboration guitar will be available to European and North American audiences as well. However, pre-orders for those regions will open in late 2021 with the guitar expected to ship in late 2022. The guitar will cost ¥396,000 or $3,499.99.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the Arion Mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Collecting the many mounts and minions in Final Fantasy XIV is a goal for many players. There are dozens to find, but some of them are more exclusive than others. For those eager to grab the Arion Mount, coming in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, the team at Square Enix has detailed out how players can do that well before Endwalker’s launch, which is set to happen on November 23, 2021.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Job Will Not be Pet-Focused

In an interview with Famitsu, Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed more information concerning the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Reaper job. Announced at Fan Fest 2021, the scythe-wielding, ghost-toting Reaper will be the latest addition to the DPS jobs roster. Additionally, Yoshida provided insight as to how the job will function. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Comicstheglobalcoverage.com

Will Berserk Manga End After death of It’s Creator Kentaro Miura?

Is this an End for Berserk Manga? The news has come in with a shocking state as Kentaro Miura, who was famously renowned as the creator of the Berserk manga series has passed away at the age of 54 on May 6 after going through heart troubles. The voices have been shared together for the grieving of the creator of the Berserk manga series who will stay in hearts forever. The fans showed their support for his family and everyone on social media paid a tribute by doing from small to big. It is just because of how his illustrations have left a mark and how big he came all this way for the people.