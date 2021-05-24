'Berserk' Fans Mourn Death of Creator With 'Final Fantasy XIV' Memorials
Following the loss of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, manga/anime fans took to Final Fantasy XIV to hold large-scale impromptu memorials for the beloved artist. Taking advantage of FFXIV‘s class change system, users all took on the Dark Knight class which carries a greatsword much like the protagonist of Berserk, Guts. Characters stood in formation holding similar poses to celebrate Kentaro Miura and his contributions to the world of entertainment. Players also took the chance to summon the newly introduced Wanderer’s Campfire minion to add to embrace.hypebeast.com