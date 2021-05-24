newsbreak-logo
Four displaced by two-alarm fire on Ocean Avenue in New London

By Greg Smith
The Day
 5 days ago

New London — One person was transported to the hospital and four people were displaced by a two-alarm fire late Sunday that severely damaged a large multi-family home at 1001 Ocean Ave.

Firefighters were called to the home at 10:38 p.m. and the fire was well under way, said New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio. The fire was able to quickly travel through the walls of the home because of the balloon-frame construction, which does not have fire breaks in the walls. Firefighters “chased the fire” by opening walls and ceilings and were eventually able to bring it under control.

Curcio said occupants were alerted to the fire by alarms in the home and were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The one person taken to the hospital was evaluated for complaints of difficulty breathing.

The home is 7,957 square feet with an appraised value of $647,800 and owned by Steven Colucci, city property records show.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

New London firefighters were joined at the scene by the Waterford, Poquonnock Bridge, Norwich and Submarine Base fire departments. Groton and Waterford ambulances also responded.

#Fire Marshal#Ocean Avenue#Ocean Ave#Ambulances#Accident#Ocean City#Square Feet#Property#Two Alarm Fire#Fire Chief#Firefighters#Occupants#City Property Records#Home#Fire Breaks#Alarms#Under Investigation#Poquonnock Bridge#Complaints
