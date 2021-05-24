Where have we seen the cast before
‘Mare of Easttown’ is one of the great series of the season and a model crime drama where nothing is what it seems. And when is it? Starring Kate winslet, the HBO series follows a police detective from a small town in Pennsylvania in the United States, who has to investigate the murder of a young woman in the area while suffering the pressure of other unsolved cases, the distrust of her neighbors and her countless personal problems. He is a fantastically created character by Brad Ingelsby, scriptwriter of the show and original of the area, and the director accompanies him in the creative team Craig zobel, who recently signed the movie ‘The Hunt’ and has worked on series like ‘The Leftovers’, ‘Westworld’ and ‘American Gods’.www.explica.co