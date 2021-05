Friday evening the sixth seeded Palisades Pirate high school baseball team traveled to Saucon Valley to take part in the quarterfinals of the single elimination Colonial League baseball tournament against the third-seed Panthers. It would be the third time this season that the two teams went head-to-head. In regular season play, the Panthers got the best of the Pirates with a pair of 5-2 wins. This time, however, things would be different.