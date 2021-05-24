newsbreak-logo
NHL

Penguins Adjust for Game 5

fox8tv.com
 5 days ago

Game Four between the Penguins and the New York Islanders was not what we hoped for. The Islanders took a commanding lead in the Second Period and never let go to tie this Series at 2. The Penguins accumulated too many penalties on Saturday. They had 6 total, giving the...

www.fox8tv.com
NHLwtae.com

Penguins playoff tickets on sale today for Game 2 vs. Islanders

PITTSBURGH — Tickets for Game 2 of Pittsburgh's first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The Penguins said capacity at PPG Paints Arena will be more than 9,000 fans, with Pennsylvania increasing maximum occupancy limits to 50% for indoor events. The Pens...
NHLballysports.com

NHL Playoffs W2W4: Sundays games were triple plays of incredible

As someone who likes to dabble in the art of exaggeration and hyperbole a bit, I want to make it clear that the following statement is 100% serious and genuine: Sunday was the most fun and enjoyable day of playoff hockey that I can remember in a long, long time.
NHLwtae.com

Penguins will still require all fans to wear masks at playoff games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will still require all fans to wear masks at playoff games, the team said Friday. “We are very encouraged by the CDC announcement easing public health guidelines and allowing vaccinated persons to stop wearing masks, which signals that we are making substantial progress toward overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the National Hockey League at this time still requires all fans to comply with NHL rules at our upcoming playoff games at PPG Paints Arena,” the Penguins said in a statement on Twitter Friday evening.
NHLNHL

Palmieri's OT goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in Game 1

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Palmieri took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau low in the...
NHLNewsday

Islanders look to get power play back on track in Game 2 vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The Islanders have long struggled for consistency on their power play. It can still improve in this first-round series against the Penguins with Game 2 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. But the man advantage got off to a very rocky start in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 1.
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLchatsports.com

Game 1 Preview: New York Islanders @ Pittsburgh Penguins

Who: New York Islanders (0-0) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0) Opponent Track: The Islanders finished their regular season with a 3-2 OT loss to Boston last Monday. Pens path ahead: Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh before the series shifts to New York for Game 3 (Thursday) and 4 (next Saturday afternoon). Game 5, if necessary, is back in Pittsburgh on Monday 5/24.
NHLFox News

Tanev scores late, Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

Each time the New York Islanders tried to get some momentum, the Pittsburgh Penguins had an answer. And now they have the lead in their first-round playoff series. Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Penguins beat the Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLNHL

Palmieri's Game Poised for Playoffs

Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, including OT winner, in Islanders Game 1 win over Penguins. Kyle Palmieri's game had been rounding into form in the weeks leading up to the playoffs and on Sunday afternoon, the veteran forward showed the New York Islanders just what kind of impact he can have.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Penguins Playoff News: Deadline dividends

The New York Islanders absorbed early Penguins pressure, shot high on Tristan Jarry, survived an otherworldly tip and a third-period deficit, shot high on Tristan Jarry, blew a likely game-winner 31 seconds after scoring it, then shot high on Tristan Jarry to win Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Tanev Activated, Game One: Penguins Lines, Notes & Matchups vs. Islanders

The 16-win journey for one team begins. The 2021 NHL playoffs began on Saturday night despite headwinds of an international pandemic that constantly threatened the season and players’ well-being. Despite closed borders and unique circumstances, we made it. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their Stanley Cup chase against the New York Islanders Sunday at noon, or because of national TV, probably closer to 12:20 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.
NHLchatsports.com

For starters, Islanders need to take a lead in Game 4 against Penguins

They’ve lost two straight and are facing essentially a must-win Game 4. But the way they’re scoring goals and the physical turn their first-round series against the Penguins has made is encouraging to the Islanders. Now, they just have to find a way to take a lead and slow the...
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short in Game 3 Loss to Penguins

The first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders switched to New York on Thursday. After splitting the first two games in Pittsburgh, the Islanders were looking to use the support of some 6,250 passionate fans to take command of the series over the top-seeded Pens. Semyon Varlamov earned his second straight start for New York after missing the series opener while recovering from an apparent injury suffered in the regular-season finale. The only other personnel change from Game 2 was the series debut of Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin, who entered the lineup at the expense of Evan Rodrigues. Malkin missed several stretches during the regular season and was a game-time decision in each of the first two games of the series.
NHLYardbarker

Penguins Can’t Fall Into Same Old Trap vs Islanders

It’s no surprise Game 1 of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders went to overtime. Both teams are evenly matched and it isn’t going to be an easy road. Yet, the Penguins dominated most of the game and still managed to play extra hockey. This isn’t the regular season – there are no points for going to overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was positive the Penguins tied the game with three minutes left in the third period, but they shouldn’t have given up the lead in the first place. They need to make improvements, but if Sunday showed one thing, it is that this series is going to be a long one.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Palmieri scores overtime winner, Islanders take Game 1 over Penguins

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders opened the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead. Ilya Sorokin made a bit of a surprise start, as Semyon Varlamov wasn’t ready to go quite yet...
NHLBirmingham Star

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs seriesSunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLnysportsday.com

After Winning Game One, The Islanders Are Focused on Turning The Page

A best of seven playoff series, in any sport, is generally a marathon and not a sprint. So, after a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on Sunday in game one of their opening round series, the Isles are now focused on forgetting all about it and moving on to the task at hand and that is game two on Tuesday night (730pm MSG+).