Indiana State

Brookston man arrested in connection with triple slayings in Miami County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU, Ind. — A Brookston man has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide investigation in Miami County, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell Page, 25, following their joint homicide investigation. Officers were sent to a residence Friday in the 2800 block of S. 300 W., to check the welfare of the residents. Officers found the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and four-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. An uninjured two-year-old boy also was found in the home. All three of the deceased lived at the residence in the Woodland Hills Trailer Court.

