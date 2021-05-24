Letter: Moving and impressive

They did it! I will never understand how, but I do understand why: dedication and passion. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the music staff of the Rock Island-Milan School District for putting together two outstanding year-end concerts for the high school (May 17) and junior highs (May 18). This school year was anything but normal, and yet the music staff, with support from the administration and many others, managed to bring together students who had never played or sung together before the concerts.