Rock Island, IL

Letter: Moving and impressive

Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

They did it! I will never understand how, but I do understand why: dedication and passion. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the music staff of the Rock Island-Milan School District for putting together two outstanding year-end concerts for the high school (May 17) and junior highs (May 18). This school year was anything but normal, and yet the music staff, with support from the administration and many others, managed to bring together students who had never played or sung together before the concerts.

Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Column: A state of perpetual anxiety

It’s time for the nation and its citizens to calm down, take a deep breath, and start thinking instead of reacting. I know that’s hard to do just now. Not only are we still trying to cope with the lingering pandemic (better get used to this), but events here and abroad keep popping up to distract and alarm us. And nothing escapes social media cranks who live to keep us in a state of perpetual anger and anxiety.
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

MARX: As graduation approaches, where did those 17 years go?

Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode. Shoeless, as my son Jackson is known to those who regularly visit my slice of the world, is 17, and a few 24s shy of closing the book on one chapter, all while prepping for another. He...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Rock Island, ILrigov.org

Labor Day Parade; Save the Date

Time: Line-up at 8:30 a.m. Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. The 2021 parade theme asks participants to develop an entry based on what brought them Joy during the COVID-19 shutdown, or what brings them Peace in the community or personally. Was it the time spent with family? Is it our parks, a teacher, live music, volunteering or helping a neighbor? Non-theme related entries are always welcome! NOTE: We are going forward with parade, but may have to cancel if COVID-19 restrictions are not lifted. Watch the City’s Facebook page for updates.
Rock Island County, ILPosted by
WQAD

THIS WEEK: Your kids' shot at a shot

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a period of five months, we have gone from seniors rushing to get COVID-19 vaccines to children now eligible for the shots. "The studies have been very successful," said Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Rock Island High School student Riley Jones' artwork will be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Rock Island High School student Riley Jones has won first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition for her digital artwork titled, "Black Pride." The contest, hosted by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, for the 17th District, is a national high school art competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives that began in 1982. The first-place artwork from each House District will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for the next year.
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

SHANE BROWN: My pirated T-shirts were plundered

Stupidity, thy name is Shane. Sometimes I can't help but marvel over my own idiocy. This was one of those weeks. I work in media -- specifically, in this very company's advertising department. Over the years, I've had a front row seat to product pitches, exclusive offers, and countless ways to drive consumer interest. By now, I should be well and fully jaded when it comes to most marketing efforts. Surely I could never fall prey to a sales pitch, right?
Rock Island, ILrcreader.com

“Beehive: The '60s Musical,” May 19 through July 10

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. Described by Broadway World as “a musical so jam-packed with hits that it's almost overwhelming,” the toe-tapping, soul-lifting revue Beehive: The '60s Musical enjoys a late-spring/early-summer run at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, this infectiously entertaining salute to female pop, rock, and soul singers lauded by DC Metro Theater Arts as “a big-hearted, well-accomplished, utterly tuneful joy.”
Davenport, IArcreader.com

The Matt Barber Trio, May 28

The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Accompanied by an entire repertoire of jazz standards and iconic pop hits, a 2005 graduate of Rock Island High School returns to the Quad Cities when the Matt Barber Trio plays a live concert event at Davenport's Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge on May 28, an evening that will find Barber and his longtime touring musicians performing classics from the five albums he has recorded since 2007.
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Rocky High Students Sign Teaching Letters of Intent

Another group of students at Rock Island High School has signed "letters of intent." But intead of athletes accepting college scholarships, on Monday this group promised to pursue degrees in education. They were the first participants in Rock Island High School's Education Internship Program. Coordinator Mike Mertel says the school...
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Father Alleman

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Father John Alleman could well have been a 19th century Illinois Methodist circuit rider except for two things: he was not a Methodist, and he had no horse. What he did have in full measure was the circuit rider's restless and lonely vision,...
Rock Island, ILPosted by
B100

Pepsi-Cola Of Rock Island Offers Community Scholarship

As the class of 2021 looks to the future, college expenses can be a bit scary. That's where Pepsi comes in! Pepsi-Cola of Rock Island has opened applications for their 2021 scholarships. Pepsi-Cola of Rock Island is not only excited, but proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of high school seniors and college undergraduates through the Pepsi Scholarship Fund, especially after such a difficult year.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
WQAD

New program delivers free food for those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Volunteers are making sure families in Rock Island and Milan have the food they need, even if they can't leave home right now. Pantry to Porch is a new program through the River Bend Food Bank, delivering free food right to the doors of Rock Island-Milan school families.
Milan, ILillinois.edu

Quad Cities Clinic Treated To Classical Concert

A vaccination clinic in Milan, Illinois, is following the lead of famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s spontaneous celebratory performance at a vaccination site in Massachusetts after receiving his second dose. As people wait to get their shot at the TaxSlayer Center, they can enjoy listening to the sweet melodies played by a musician from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.