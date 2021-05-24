newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Dragalia Lost – Chapter 19 (Part Two) now available, current events detailed

By Elias
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out what’s happening in Dragalia Lost, as well as what’s arriving soon:. Part two of chapter 19 of the main campaign, Hidden Truths, was added May 23, 11 PM PT! As the truth surrounding the seventh heir to Alberia unfolds, Nedrick and Jinlorda take the first steps toward the apex of the Sacred Tree.

nintendoeverything.com
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Demo Available Now, “A HL of a Lot of Damage” Contest Launched

NIS America have announced the launch of a demo for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny; along with a contest to deal the most damage. As previously reported, the Netherworlds across the multiverse are being destroyed by the God of Destruction; a being that appears without rhyme or reason and devastates all in its wake. Yet, a young zombie boy called Zed waltzes into the Darkest Assembly, and claims to have defeated it. While Overlord Ivar doubts his capabilities, the secret may lie in Super Reincarnation.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time. ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay! From primordial island jungles to the futuristic gardens of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer! Discover the hundreds of unique species roaming these lands, from the prehistoric to the fantastical, and learn how to befriend these creatures, or to defeat them. Complete your collection of notes and dossiers left by past explorers to learn the surprising history of the ARKs. Test your tribe and your beasts in battle with every boss challenge from the franchise! Do you and your friends have what it takes to survive the ultimate ARK experience?
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Upgrade your experience with Smart Delivery. Buy the game once to both play it on Xbox One and get its optimized version for Xbox Series X | S Pre-order now to get the exclusive items: - "Reload" outfit - "Reload" weapon skin - "Reload" paraglider skin The Ultimate Edition contains: - Deluxe Edition - 2h Night XP Boost - Wallpapers ready to print - Digital comic - Crafting items - Expansion pass with 2 extra stories that will be available in the months after the release Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget—stay human. VAST OPEN WORLD Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. CREATIVE & BRUTAL COMBAT Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. 2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Dragalia Lost’s Mascula finally makes his debut in this month’s Gala Dragalia

It seems like a lifetime ago that Dragalia Lost introduced the two androids, Laxi and Mascula, in chapter 11 of the main story, and in all that time, only Laxi has been playable. That changed today with the launch of this month’s Gala Dragalia, introducing Mascula as a Blade-wielding, Water-attuned adventurer. Mascula has a new body thanks to Chelle’s help, and he’s ready to fight alongside the crew of the Halidom.
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World’, ‘World’s End Club’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 28th, 2021. In spite of the fact that more than twenty-five new games hit the eShop yesterday, today has a huge number of releases all on its own. The obvious highlights include Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World and World’s End Club, but there are plenty of other interesting games to check out. And some really bad ones, too. That’s the business! We’ve also got a rather large list of new sales to look at, and a rather small list of outgoing sales to consider. Let’s have a look at everything and see what’s what!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise update out now (version 3.0.0), patch notes

Monster Hunter Rise has been updated to version 3.0.0. It brings along new story and system elements, not to mention a ton of different fixes. New monsters will appear in Hub quests. New monsters will appear in the Rampage. New quests will be available. A new combat locale will be...
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Disgaea 6’ Demo Now Available, ‘Mutazione’ and Today’s Other New Releases, Plus the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 26th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a few pieces of news to go through before we get into the new releases. There are only a handful of new releases today, but a couple of them are at least worth thinking about. We round things out with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, and the latter of the two is quite the big-pants batch of text today, friends. Let’s get to it!
Video GamesGematsu

The Last of Us Part II PS5 enhancement update now available

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have released a PlayStation 5 performance patch for The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4. Once the version 1.08 update is installed, when playing the game on PlayStation 5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between 30 frames per second and 60 frames per second targets. Other updates include enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

StarCrawlers Chimera is a new upcoming first-person cyberpunk dungeon crawler

StarCrawlers Chimera has been announced by Juggernaut Games as their newest modern first-person dungeon crawler. The same team that created the rather good StarCrawlers from 2017 are back, bringing with them StarCrawlers Chimera which will be a highly customizable cyberpunk dungeon crawler. "Customize your skills to suit your playstyle. Are you a stealthy cyberninja? A crazed pyromaniac soldier? Mind-bending void psyker? Or… a bit of each? Design your character by selecting from 25+ skill trees with unique abilities in each tree. Skill trees are a mix of fan favorite classes from StarCrawlers, weapon specialist trees, utility sets, and more - with extra skill trees in the works!"
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Wild At Heart Is Now Available For Windows 10, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S (And Included With Xbox Game Pass)

A mysterious hidden realm. Two precocious kids fleeing hardship. Magical creatures and an oddball order of guardians who have lost their way. A stygian evil imprisoned. Welcome to the Deep Woods. Amass your Horde Collect and deploy a swarm of quirky Spritelings; small magical creatures for you to command. Break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more! Explore A unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore. Woods, caves, coastline, ancient shrines... The Deep Woods is full of puzzles to be solved and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Collect & Craft Gather rare resources like magical crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to build new structures, items, and upgrades! Battle Take on precarious wildlife and supernatural foes with the unique abilities of your Spriteling swarm and your trusty vacuum, the Gustbuster! Nightfall "The dark is bad!" - A common saying among the denizens of the Deep Woods, and for good reason. Malevolent beings lurk in the shadows here and you may just find yourself wanting to stay near a campfire light until sunrise.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Legend of Mana Remaster New Details and English Screenshots Revealed

Square Enix has shared Legend of Mana remaster new details and English screenshots detailing the newly remastered version of the classic RPG. In related news, a physical / English version for the Legend of Mana remaster is coming, via our friends at Playasia – read more about that here. Digital pre-orders are also available over on the eShop.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons update out now (version 1.9.1.0), patch notes

1.9.1.0 – May 26, 2021. Make a splash with Hidden Depths! A spreading corruption has reached the ocean’s darkest depths and now threatens the natural ebb and flow of power. This update also introduces Raid Captains, new enchantments, and a wealth of bug fixes. Check out the full details below.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Miitopia is now available, two day one updates released

Miitopia is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and has already received two updates on launch day. The Version. 1.0.1 and Version 1.0.2 updates essentially fix any bugs Nintendo has encountered prior to the game’s launch. Before we get into the official Miitopia patch notes, you can expect a review from us in the near-future, but in the meantime, we hope that you are enjoying the game. Here are the full patch notes that are featured on the Nintendo of America website:
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Acclaimed musical-gardening game Mutazione launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

The acclaimed Mutazione finally launches on Xbox and Switch today, after winning hearts and growing gardens on the PC, PS4 and Apple Arcade. There’s every chance that you haven’t heard of Mutazione. It’s not big-budget or stacked with explosions: this is a laid-back journey, where forming relationships and tending your garden is more important than accumulating wealth or experience. It’s weaved a spell on the people who found it last year, and appeared on a number of Best of 2020 lists.