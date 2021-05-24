Two final pieces to complete 12-mile bicycle, pedestrian loop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE -- The city could have its longest loop for bicyclists and pedestrians by early 2023. Two pieces remain to connect Wilson Park to neighborhoods near Joyce Boulevard on the northeast part of town. The City Council on Tuesday accepted a $385,000 Walton Family Foundation grant to spruce up bicycle and pedestrian paths on Prospect Street, Park Avenue, Trenton Boulevard and Rebecca Street near Wilson Park.www.nwaonline.com