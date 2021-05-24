Prosecutor agrees to new DNA testing in 1975 murder-for-insurance conviction
A Florida prosecutor has agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for a 1975 murder-for-insurance scheme. Monique H. Worrell, state attorney for the Orlando area, agreed to allow testing on evidence that helped convict Tommy Zeigler in the murder of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance, according to an Associated Press report. The four were murdered on Christmas Eve in 1975 at the family’s furniture store. Zeigler is currently on Florida’s death row.www.insurancebusinessmag.com