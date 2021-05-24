Prosecutor agrees to new DNA testing in 1975 murder-for-insurance conviction

An Orange County prosecutor has upended decades of rejections by the Florida judicial system, agreeing to support death row inmate Tommy Zeigler’s request for DNA testing. Ninth Judicial State Attorney Monique H. Worrell will back the effort, which has been denied at least six times over two decades. An order, signed by one of her assistant state attorneys on May 18, releases all of the evidence in Zeigler’s case to his attorneys for testing at a lab certified by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.