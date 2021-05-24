Twitter gives a preview of Ticketed Spaces’ paid live audio rooms

If you use Twitter’s Direct Messages a lot on your Android device, you must be frustrated on how you are not able to search your messages while those on iOS and the web can. Well finally, two years after they launched it, the search for DMs finally arrives for the Android app. They’re even bringing an “improved version” as you will now be able to search through all your DMs and not just the recent ones. And soon, you’ll be able to search by content as well.