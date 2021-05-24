Twitter gives a preview of Ticketed Spaces’ paid live audio rooms
Twitter Spaces recently allowed users with more than 600 followers to host a live audio room as they continue to expand this built-in feature. And now, the social network is giving us a preview of how Ticketed Spaces, a paid version for live audio room events, will look like. The bad news as expected is that Twitter will get a cut of your sales, aside from the in-app purchase fee that Apple and Google will charge. The sort of good news is that Twitter will cover Stripe’s transaction fees.androidcommunity.com