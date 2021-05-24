newsbreak-logo
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta seniors donning cap and gown to cross graduation stage

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Starting this afternoon, high school seniors at Atlanta Public Schools will get to cross the stage in their cap and gown just like they’ve always pictured.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the school district to cancel its plans to host traditional graduation ceremonies at the end of the school year. Instead, two outdoor ceremonies were held in November.

The district’s partnership with Georgia Tech will allow all 12 high schools to hold commencement ceremonies at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Masks are required for the outdoor ceremonies. Attendees will be encouraged to social distance and use provided hand sanitizer.

