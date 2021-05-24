newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition After Receiving Gunshot Wound To The Head After Receiving Numerous Threats

By China Lovelace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoommates, please keep Black Lives Matter activist and mother of three Sasha Johnson in your prayers. She is currently in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head in an incident in South London, according to Guardian. Reports state an official statement was shared through Sasha’s affiliate group, “Taking the Initiative party”(TTIP) via Facebook.

