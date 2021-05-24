Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition After Receiving Gunshot Wound To The Head After Receiving Numerous Threats

The Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head after a group of four men opened fire at a party in south London, police have revealed.Scotland Yard said there was “nothing to suggest” the mother-of-two was targeted in the shooting in Peckham in the early hours of Sunday morning despite claims.Ms Johnson remains in hospital in a “critical” condition, with “very serious” injuries as detectives investigate the attack.Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said: “From our inquiries so far, we have established that Sasha had been at a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham early on...