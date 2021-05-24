Black Lives Matter Activist In Critical Condition After Receiving Gunshot Wound To The Head After Receiving Numerous Threats
Roommates, please keep Black Lives Matter activist and mother of three Sasha Johnson in your prayers. She is currently in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head in an incident in South London, according to Guardian. Reports state an official statement was shared through Sasha’s affiliate group, “Taking the Initiative party”(TTIP) via Facebook.theshaderoom.com