Abortion rights to be put to the test again

The decision by the Supreme Court to review Mississippi’s law seeking a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is an assault on Roe v. Wade (“Justices to hear abortion challenge,” Page A1, May 18). Mississippi has already made it very difficult to obtain an abortion. There is only one clinic in the entire state, and it is open only two days a week. Since the state mandates a 24-hour waiting period between the initial visit and the abortion procedure, women must find the time, energy, and money to pay not only for the abortion but also for a hotel room, child care for any children the women may have, and time off from work. These and other restrictions severely affect women of color and low-income women and can delay an appointment.