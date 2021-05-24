newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans scramble to derail the creation of the Capitol Riot Commission | Capitol Violations

By Swati Pramod
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRepublican senators seriously endanger the passage of the bill and investigate the parliamentary attack in fears that a high-profile investigation into the January 6 case may reveal it. We are working together to quell the creation of a 9/11 style committee. Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell opposed the Commission’s...

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Congressional Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#The Republican Party#The 9 11 Commission#9 11 Style#Trump White House#American#The Democratic Party#Us Capitol Police#Capitol Violations#Republican Efforts#Senator Democrats#Trepublican Senators#Bipartisan Support#Legislation#Politicians#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate to Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump. A vote on the measure had been expected...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Bill Establishing Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission

Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation on Friday that would have established an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, testing Democratic holdouts over their support for the filibuster. The vote against opening debate on the bill took place even after...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In victory for Trump, Republicans block probe of U.S. Capitol riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, despite a torrent of criticism the lawmakers were playing down the violence. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe the events...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Sen. Joe Manchin: 'No excuse' for Republicans to oppose Jan. 6 panel

Sen. Joe Manchin slammed his Republican colleagues Thursday over their continued opposition to a proposed 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The West Virginia Democrat said it appears that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and most Republicans in the upper chamber have no interest...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

Connecticut's senators react to blockage of Jan. 6 commission bill

WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators voted in favor of a failed bill that would have created a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's capitol building. Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both called the failure a disgrace. They released statements on Friday after Republicans...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle and marking the first successful filibuster by Republicans in the 117th Congress.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

First GQP Filibuster Test Today: What Will Sens. Manchin and Sinema Do When They Learn There Are Not 10 Republican ‘Patriotic Senators’?

On Thursday, Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster the bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which left five dead and about 140 police officers injured, CNN reports. Dana Milbank writes today, McConnell focuses ‘100 percent’ on blocking Biden...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What the House should quickly do if the January 6 commission fails in the Senate

Since the prospects for Senate passage of the recent House bill creating such a commission appear slim, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should follow through on her willingness to create a select committee to conduct a full and professional investigation of the January 6 insurrection instead, writes Ken Ballen. The model for this panel should be the select committee that investigated the Iran-Contra affair.