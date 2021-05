I recently spoke with an auditor who was lamenting about his organization hiring a team of consultants to evaluate how well a business unit was addressing process changes needed to better solve a set of client problems. He thought internal audit should have been tasked with this work. Audit has the competency and it would have cost the organization a lot less. However, he believes his organization doesn’t value internal audit as a relevant partner. As auditors strive to become relevant partners to our organizations, we can increase our value by focusing on solving market problems.