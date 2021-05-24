Black Lives Matter Activist Reportedly ‘In Intensive Care’ After Being ‘Brutally’ Shot In Head
Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition after being shot in the head at a gathering in London. Johnson, 27, is a prominent figure in the UK’s Black Lives Matter movement as well as a member of the Taking the Initiative Party’s (TTIP) leadership committee. She has helped organise demonstrations across the country and has been known to address crowds and help raise awareness.www.unilad.co.uk