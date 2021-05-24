Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Lives Matter Activist Reportedly ‘In Intensive Care’ After Being ‘Brutally’ Shot In Head

By Emily Brown
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 26 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition after being shot in the head at a gathering in London. Johnson, 27, is a prominent figure in the UK’s Black Lives Matter movement as well as a member of the Taking the Initiative Party’s (TTIP) leadership committee. She has helped organise demonstrations across the country and has been known to address crowds and help raise awareness.

www.unilad.co.uk
UNILAD

UNILAD

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Shooting#Intensive Care#Black Community#Racial Injustice#Black Lives Matter#Oxford Brookes#Bbc News#Ttip#Dci Jimi Tele
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
Related
Philadelphia, PAcherumbu.com

Philadelphia boy, 16, dies after being shot 13 times: report

A teenager in Philadelphia died after he was shot more than 13 times during a double shooting late Friday night, according to an affiliate report. The boy, 16, was one of two people shot on Market Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, local affiliate FOX 29 reported, citing police. INDIANAPOLIS...
Minoritiesnewpaper24.com

Second teenager charged over London capturing of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson – NEWPAPER24

Second teenager charged over London capturing of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. A second teenager appeared in court docket on Saturday on a cost of conspiracy to homicide over the capturing in south London final month of Sasha Johnson, a outstanding member of the Black Lives Matter motion in Britain.The Metropolitan Police stated 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday night. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom and was remanded into custody with an order to look on the Outdated Bailey courthouse on July 7.Johnson, a mom of two, was shot within the head at a home…
Minoritiesbarrheadnews.com

Two more arrests over shooting of black equal rights activist

Two more men have been arrested over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson. The mother-of-two remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in a back garden in Peckham, south London, on Sunday May 23. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan...
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Vandals Damage “Black Lives Matter” Sign In Kirkwood

Vandals punched and kicked a hole through the “Black Lives Matter” lawn sign at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, 100 S. Taylor Ave. in Kirkwood, at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. Security footage shows three people damaging the sign from behind, eventually kicking through it, as well as tearing off...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Teenager, 19, dies after being shot in the head in north London

Metropolitan Police detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was shot in the head in a north London street.Emergency services were called to Hornsey Rise Gardens in Islington at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, after police received reports of gunshots in the area.Scotland Yard said the teenager – who was found with a gunshot injury to his head – was airlifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.An investigation has now been launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who are looking for information into the circumstances of the shooting.Police said that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on...
Henrico County, VANBC12

Black Lives Matter 804 calls for justice at rally in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Black Lives Matter 804 rallied at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, demanding change in the county’s police department. The rally - which started at Tucker - moved down the road, all the way to the Henrico County Police Department with activists, demanding more from the county.
Island County, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Black Lives Matter sign stolen from in front of school

A Black Lives Matter banner was stolen from the fence in front of South Whidbey High School where it had been hanging for the past year. Its companion banner, a sign celebrating the class of 2021, was vandalized but left on the fence. Spray-painted over the congratulatory message were the letters ALM, which stand for “all lives matter,” a crossed-out hammer and sickle symbol and a vulgar anti-communist statement.
Violent CrimesBBC

Joseph Garmson death: Brother jailed for manslaughter

A man has been jailed for fatally stabbing his brother after an argument. Roy Garmson, 35, had been drinking with his younger brother Joseph at their mother's home in Bartley Green in Birmingham in September. He stabbed the 31-year-old with a kitchen knife before fleeing. He was arrested when he...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Florida yearbook suspended after students dedicate a section to Black Lives Matter and some parents protested

Students at a Florida high school were told to stop handing out copies of their yearbook last Friday, as the school district looked into complaints about two pages that focused on the Black Lives Matter movement. David Fleischer, yearbook adviser at the West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, told CNN: “I found out that it was because there were some complaints from teachers and from parents about the content of the BLM page.” He continued: “That it didn’t seem objective, there were no opposing views. They mentioned the fact that we should have had, or could have included, something...