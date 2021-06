Two Aberystwyth University students are brewing up business success after securing funding and office space to get their premium tea business off the ground. Amy Aed, 22, and Emily Knipe, 20, who met at university and bonded over their love for tea, have launched EISA Tea co., a premium tea business with a focus on social and environmental responsibility. The duo started their business with the help of Big Ideas Wales, part of Business Wales and funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. The service is aimed at anyone between the age of 5 and 25 who wants to develop a business idea, including students and graduates.