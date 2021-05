Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, claims she will persuade him to return to Sporting CP this summer.Sporting won their first Portuguese league title since 2002 this season and Aveiro spoke to jubilant supporters from her balcony window in Lisbon.“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” she said. “Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”Ronaldo began his career at Sporting in 2002 before glittering spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, where he cemented his place among the all-time greats.Despite still scoring 35 times in 42 appearances at Juventus this season, the Serie A side have endured a disappointing...