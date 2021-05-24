newsbreak-logo
Polymetal Agrees on New $400 Million Emissions-Linked Debt

 5 days ago

Polymetal International PLC said Monday that it has agreed on $400 million of new sustainability-linked debt, with interest rates linked to greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction targets. The Russian mining company said Raiffeisen Bank International AG will provide it with a four-year $200 million term loan, with an option to...

Reuters

Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing for Stanlow

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday. The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

$300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The legislature plans to allow a further $ 800 million in debt

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya says the country has not yet exceeded 90% of its debt in terms of GDP, but according to the Federal Reserve, total public debt will reach a total of $ 22,978.91 million by March 2021. In the full session on the 4th of this month the...
Economylitigationfinancejournal.com

Morgans Agrees to $5.5 Million Settlement Payout

One of the largest wealth management entities in Australia, Morgans, has agreed to settle its lawsuit with clients. The issues allegedly stemmed from one Brisbane-adjacent branch of the company that repeatedly caused concern for compliance officers.
Collegescrowdfundinsider.com

Unique Student Debt Platform Spinwheel Closes on $11 Million Funding Round

Spinwheel, a unique student debt service, has closed on a solid $11 million funding led by some prominent Fintech investors. QED Investors was joined by Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures in the funding. Spinwheel provides a series of APIs, that can be up and running in minutes,...
Economyjwnenergy.com

ESG-linked loans grow in Canada as regulator takes on climate

Canadian lenders and borrowers are increasingly turning to sustainable-linked loans ahead of potential regulations from the banking supervisor to deal with climate change. The facilities, which adjust pricing according to the level of environmental, social or governance compliance, may reach C$20 billion ($16.6 billion) this year, said Jonathan Hackett, head of the sustainable financial group at Bank of Montreal. At least eight companies, including energy firms Gibson Energy ULC and Enerplus Corp., have signed or converted conventional facilities into sustainability-linked loans for the equivalent of C$8.44 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
San Francisco, CAsvdaily.com

Handshake Agrees On $80 Million Series E

SAN FRANCISCO — Handshake, a recruiting website geared toward college students and recent graduates, has landed $80 million in a Series E funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Spark Capital with prior investors True Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, EQT Ventures,...
Economyinvesting.com

Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist and chief economist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed...
Businessinvesting.com

Equiniti agrees to $949 million take private deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc, a British administration services and payments specialist, said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal. Equiniti said the deal, priced at 180 pence...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Finland’s Sampo Sells $1.7B Stake in Nordea Bank, as It Moves Ahead with Planned Exit

The biggest shareholder in Nordea Bank Abp offloaded another chunk of its stake as it moves ahead with a planned exit from the Nordic region’s largest bank. Sampo Oyj sold 162 million shares in Nordea to institutional investors for 8.50 euros each, equivalent to 4% of the bank, reducing its holding to 11.9%, it said on Wednesday. The sale brought in gross proceeds of almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
Income TaxPosted by
Fortune

Another 1.8 million $1,400 stimulus checks are on the way

While many people received their $1,400 stimulus check in March, the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service are still working to get them to those who have yet to receive their payment. And as of this week, another 1.8 million are en route.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Debt-relief firm agrees to pay $5.4M in restitution to consumers: CFPB

A large debt-settlement firm has agreed to pay $5.4 million in restitution to consumers for allegedly charging upfront fees before providing any debt-relief services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said. DMB Financial, a debt-settlement firm near Boston that operates in 24 states, agreed to a proposed settlement filed by the...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Maersk CEO: Business is ahead of govts on decarbonization agenda

There needs to be a greater sense of urgency among global governments in relation to the adoption of policies that would accelerate decarbonization in the shipping sector, the head of the world’s largest container shipping company believes. “Business is ahead of governments on this agenda,” Soren Skou, CEO of A.P....