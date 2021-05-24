Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Investor capital is moving off the sidelines and back into private equity real estate funds, but the rebound is not as big as many had hoped. According to Preqin, the aggregate capital raised for 2020 dropped 22.5 percent to $141 billion. That decline is not surprising given the events of the pandemic. Although fundraising improved in first quarter, capital flows remain subpar compared to pre-pandemic levels. The $33.74 billion in aggregate capital raised for private equity real estate funds in first quarter is down 11.8 percent year-over-year and 36.2 percent below the $52.9 billion raised in first quarter 2019.