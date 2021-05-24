newsbreak-logo
Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Announcement Regarding the Transfer and Acquisition of Non-Current Assets by a Consolidated Subsidiary

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

(TSE First Section, Stock Exchange Code: 2760) Announcement Regarding the Transfer and Acquisition of Non-Current Assets by a Consolidated Subsidiary and Expected Recording of Extraordinary Income. TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that it expects to record extraordinary income due to the transfer and acquisition of non-current assets...

www.marketscreener.com
Businessshephardmedia.com

CZG announces acquisition of Colt

Česká zbrojovka Group (CZG) has announced that it has successfully closed on its acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Colt Holding Company LLC for $220million in cash and stock. Colt Holding Company is the parent company of the US firearms manufacturer, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, as well as its...
Energy Industryaustinnews.net

Diversified Energy Announces Second Acquisition of Assets in Newly Defined Central Regional Focus Area

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / London LSE-Listed Diversified Energy Company (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified' or the 'Company'), announces that on May 21, 2021 it entered into a conditional agreement to acquire certain upstream assets in the natural gas Barnett Shale play from Blackbeard Operating, LLC ('Blackbeard' and such acquisition, the 'Blackbeard Acquisition') for a gross purchase price of $180 million (estimated $166 million, net including customary purchase price adjustments). The Company will complete its ongoing diligence work prior to confirming the final terms (including purchase price) such that it can give no certainty that the Blackbeard Acquisition will proceed. At present, the Company expects to close the Blackbeard Acquisition during June using cash on hand and a draw on its revolving credit facility.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

Incline Village, Nevada, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Businesswibqam.com

Foxconn in talks to buy stake in Malaysia’s DNeX -report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Taiwanese firm Foxconn Technology Co Ltd is in talks to acquire a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing a bid for a semiconductor maker DNeX now owns, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. It said Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple’s...
Businesstheinsurer.com

Buckle closes acquisition of two Atlas subsidiaries

Rideshare insurtech Buckle has completed the acquisition of two indirect subsidiaries of Atlas Financial Holdings, which has transitioned to pursuing a specialty MGA strategy. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Kolding, Denmark— Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient, standardized, and modular electrolysers used in on-site production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity, today announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (”IPO” or ”Offering”) of its shares and to apply for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Businesscioapplications.com

FiscalNote Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions

Additional information about FiscalNote's acquisition of Fireside may be found here, as well as more information on TimeBase's acquisition here. FREMONT, CA: FiscalNote, a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, declares it has acquired two firms to further expand its capabilities and global presence. Fireside, a Washington, DC-based provider of SaaS constituent management workflow products used by the US Congress, and TimeBase, an Australia-based company that provides legislative research and monitoring solutions to help organizations understand and stay up to date with Australian laws, are the acquired companies.
BusinessLogistics Management

project44 announces acquisition of ClearMetal

Chicago-based project44, a technology services provider offering standardized, secure Web service API (application programming interfaces) integrations enabling 3PLs and shippers to connect with carriers in real time, announced today that is acquiring San Francisco-based Clear Metal, a provider of international supply chain visibility and predictive analytics for enterprises. A purchase...
Businesschemengonline.com

Indorama to add PET resin production capacity in Nagpur, India

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSL), a subsidiary of global petrochemical producer Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL; Bangkok, Thailand), will spend up to INR 6 billion ($82 million) upgrading equipment and adding capacity at its manufacturing site in Nagpur, India. The capital expenditure plan includes a new Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin manufacturing facility, additional balancing equipment, and a large range of specialty yarns, further strengthening IRSL’s ability to serve clients across the country.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VIA Optronics Announces Acquisition Of Germaneers

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions today announced the closing of a definitive agreement under which VIA will acquire Germaneers GmbH ("Germaneers), a high-tech engineering company focusing on automotive system integration and user interfaces. Germaneers has provided solutions for a range of well-known high-end original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Businessthecustomer.net

Kochava Announces Acquisition of DigiCenter

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced the acquisition of DigiCenter, a leading provider of identity and cross-device graph data for marketers, publishers, and ad-tech providers. The companies have been collaborating on privacy-first data enrichment projects since 2019. Through the acquisition, the Kochava...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TAOP Launches New Subsidiary Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Kong) Limited

SHENZHEN, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the establishment of its majority-owned subsidiary, Taoping Digital Assets (Hong Kong) Limited ("Taoping Digital Assets"). Taoping Digital Assets is a Hong Kong limited liability company and its main business is expected to be managing Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center and providing support to the Company's five business divisions from Hong Kong. Mr. Chi To Ip was appointed as president of Taoping Digital Assets.
BusinessSeekingalpha.com

Topaz Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Royalty and Infrastructure Assets in NEBC Montney and Marten Hills Clearwater, 5% Dividend Increase and Bought Deal Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZEF) (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in furtherance of its growth strategy of acquiring low-risk, premium growth royalty interests complemented by stable infrastructure revenue to generate free cash flow(1) growth, it has entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline") for the purchase of gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 535,000 gross acres in the NEBC Montney and working interest ownership in Tourmaline's Gundy infrastructure which is supported by a ten year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245.0 million (the "NEBC Montney Acquisition"); and purchased from Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus"), its existing gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 192,000 gross acres in the Marten Hills Clearwater area of Alberta operated by Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") for total cash consideration of $102.0 million (the "Clearwater Acquisition"). The NEBC Montney Acquisition and the Clearwater Acquisition are, together, the "Strategic Acquisitions".
Softwaresolarpowerworldonline.com

Power Factors acquires 3megawatt in asset management software consolidation

Power Factors announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 3megawatt GmbH, the developer of the BluePoint asset management software platform. The transaction is Power Factors’ second in Europe in the past month, following the acquisition of Greenbyte AB. Upon closing, the combined company will support 110 GW of global wind and solar assets, continuing its market leadership in global renewable energy software. The transaction is expected to close on May 31, 2021.
BusinessSeekingalpha.com

CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, plans to offer new notes, subject to market conditions. The notes will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company, LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC. CNH Industrial Capital LLC is the North American arm of CNH Industrial’s global financial services business.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lithium South Development Appoints Renowned Senior Consultant Hydrogeologist

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcela Casini as Senior Consulting Geologist, and Qualified Person. Ms. Casini has a distinguished career in the lithium exploration and development industry in Argentina.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Trackers selected for 766-MW Sol de Cerrado solar project in Brazil

Vale S.A., one of the largest mining companies in the world, said this week that it selected Nextracker to supply its bifacially optimized smart solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The 766-MWp solar complex, which will be one of the largest in Brazil, will help power Vale’s mining operations in the Jaíba area of Minas Gerais and will be interconnected to the regional transmission grid.
Economyophthalmologytimes.com

Nevakar announces formation of ophthalmic subsidiary, Vyluma

Vyluma Inc. will focus on the development and commercialization of therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, including pediatric myopia. Nevakar Inc. announced on Tuesday it has formed Vyluma Inc., which will focus on the development and commercialization of therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. Vyluma will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Ares Subsidiary to Snap Up Assets of Black Creek, Expects 29B in AUMs

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) revealed that its subsidiary has inked a deal to acquire all the assets of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business. Shares of ARES have jumped 33.4% over the past year. Black Creek Group is a prominent real estate investment management firm...
Businessmartechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Announces Official Launch and Initial Client for Magiclytics AI Subsidiary

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Magiclytics, the world’s first Influencer-Based Marketing Revenue Prediction Software platform, has fully launched. In addition, Magiclytics has already acquired its first significant client,...