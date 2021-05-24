Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Announcement Regarding the Transfer and Acquisition of Non-Current Assets by a Consolidated Subsidiary

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZEF) (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in furtherance of its growth strategy of acquiring low-risk, premium growth royalty interests complemented by stable infrastructure revenue to generate free cash flow(1) growth, it has entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline") for the purchase of gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 535,000 gross acres in the NEBC Montney and working interest ownership in Tourmaline's Gundy infrastructure which is supported by a ten year fixed take-or-pay commitment, for total cash consideration of $245.0 million (the "NEBC Montney Acquisition"); and purchased from Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus"), its existing gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 192,000 gross acres in the Marten Hills Clearwater area of Alberta operated by Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") for total cash consideration of $102.0 million (the "Clearwater Acquisition"). The NEBC Montney Acquisition and the Clearwater Acquisition are, together, the "Strategic Acquisitions".