(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Friday, recouping the modest losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 gaining almost 600 points to break back above the 29,000 mark, as a weaker Yen also boosted exporters. This despite mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Meanwhile, continuing concerns about the spike in daily domestic coronavirus infections and possible more restrictions and lockdowns are limiting the market's upside. The Japanese government is is set Friday to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and eight other prefectures for three weeks until June 20.