WESTFIELD — Coach Shawn Gnadzinski implored his Westfield team to up its intensity level all game Saturday. In the end, all it took was a home run from an unlikely source. Brynn Ernewein circled the bases with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning and sophomore pitcher Haleigh Dellow grinded through a one-hit masterpiece as the Wolverines edged Panama 2-1 in an early-season Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 2 West showdown.