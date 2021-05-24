newsbreak-logo
Southwestern boys upend Dunkirk

Observer
 5 days ago

Southwestern (2-0, 1-0) defeated Dunkirk (0-1, 0-1) in a CCAA division 1 boys track meet on Saturday at the Fran Sirianni Athletic Complex. Miracle Berekah was a triple winner, capturing the 100 (11.4), 200 (23.5) and 400 meters (52.0); Jaden Kinnear won the 110 high hurdles (16.8), the 400 intermediate hurdles (1:09) and the high jump (5-4); Vance Alvarez laimed the long (16-10) and triple jumps (37-1); and Drew Wigren was victorious in the shot (37-10) and the discus (101-3).

www.observertoday.com
