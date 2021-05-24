Employment rebounds, but still not at pre-pandemic levels

Chautauqua County employers are far from fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, though recently released jobs numbers show a partial recovery. According to state Department of Labor data, total non-farm employment has increased from 40,000 in April 2020 to 44,700 in April 2021. Private sector employment is leading those gains, with all 4,700 jobs gained over the last year coming from that jobs category. Service-providing jobs have added 3,700 jobs since last April’s shutdown with 2,200 of those jobs coming in the leisure and hospitality industry. Leisure and hospitality employment has doubled from April 2020 to April 2021 to 4,400 jobs. Goods producing businesses have added 1,000 jobs over the last year while manufacturing added 500 positions over the past year.