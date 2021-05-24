Book recounts history of Silver Creek High School
SILVER CREEK — It stands shattered and derelict now, but nearly a century ago, Silver Creek High School was the pride of the village. A new history of the building, written by village historian Lou Pelletter quotes one of his predecessors, Marion Thomas: "In 1922 the splendid new High School building was completed, equipped to fully meet the needs of the modern boy and girl. In this fine building a whole new school life was possible, hitherto undreamed of."