Silver Creek, NY

Book recounts history of Silver Creek High School

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER CREEK — It stands shattered and derelict now, but nearly a century ago, Silver Creek High School was the pride of the village. A new history of the building, written by village historian Lou Pelletter quotes one of his predecessors, Marion Thomas: “In 1922 the splendid new High School building was completed, equipped to fully meet the needs of the modern boy and girl. In this fine building a whole new school life was possible, hitherto undreamed of.”

www.observertoday.com
