Westfield, NY

Martha A. Sherman

Observer
 5 days ago

Martha A. Sherman, 91, of Westfield, N.Y., passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa. Relatives and friends may call at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St. Westfield, N.Y., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A complete...

www.observertoday.com
City
Clinton, NY
City
Westfield, NY
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Auburn, NYObserver

Area resident’s art part of ‘Made in NY’ exhibit

AUBURN — Audrey Dowling of Westfield will have her mixed media piece, “Transitioning,” featured as part of the Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Made in NY” exhibition. The exhibition opens June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44 percent of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit, and the 40th anniversary since the Schweinfurth opened its doors in 1981.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Dog park clean up planned for Saturday

The Dunkirk Dog Park Committee is holding a park cleanup on Saturday at noon. Residents who wish to help are asked to join in. Pizza and drinks will be provided as well as gloves and bags. The committee asks if people can bring rakes and weed whackers as well if...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Meet Kenai! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Kenai, a two-year-old mixed breed black and tan dog. He is a big boy with...
Westfield, NYObserver

Planting hope

WESTFIELD — Westfield Memorial Hospital held a special dedication Thursday morning to honor the nurses, doctors, and staff who have been providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those that have lost their lives. That dedication was made in the form of a birch tree, which represents new...
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Briefly

The Marvin House will host Dan Stone, Jamestown arborist and parks manager, as its speaker for the May 20 membership luncheon/program. The luncheon, followed by the honored speaker, begins at noon. Stone’s presentation will include the legacy of the West Third Street oak trees and the future for the city’s west side entrance. Contact the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206 or marrvinhouse@netsync.net. Cost is $17 for members of the Marvin House and $20 for non-members. The Marvin House follows all COVID-19 protocols. The Marvin House, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a meeting place for those engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific, or historical work.
Mayville, NYObserver

Westfield woman, 83, charged in harassing another individual

MAYVILLE — An 83-year-old Westfield woman is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment charges after an incident Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street for a reported criminal mischief. After an investigation, it was found the Nora M. Shreve had gone to the residence and proceeded to damage two windows with the intent of harassing another individual. Shreve was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court. She will answer to her charges at a later date.
Westfield, NYnyspnews.com

DWI arrest in Westfield

On May 12th, 2021, New York State Troopers arrested Sean Carlson, 37, of Sherman, for Driving While Intoxicated. Carlson was pulled over on Route 20 in Westfield for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Carlson was placed under arrest. Carlson was transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .09. Carlson was then processed, issued tickets and released. Carson is scheduled to appear in Westfield Court next month.
Chautauqua County, NYthevillagerny.com

Honoring a Chautauqua County Ambassador

Kind souls are few and far between in this world. So when one comes along that leaves a lasting impact on a whole community, that soul should be remembered. Jim Roselle was one such soul. As a radio personality with WJTN (now better known as MediaOne) he interviewed both local and worldly individuals on The Jim Roselle Show for many years. He also participated in multiple charities and always showed love to the James Prendergast Library.
Dunkirk, NYPost-Journal

School Votes About More Than Budget

DUNKIRK — Northern Chautauqua Catholic School in Dunkirk has been somewhat of an unsung hero throughout this trying academic year across our region. With public districts struggling last summer and early on in the fall to come up with a plan to bring students back to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, NCCS thrived.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Mother Holds Event For Suicide Awareness

FORESTVILLE — When Joanne Hodkin lost her son, Seth Wolnik, to suicide in November, it brought her to the darkest point of her life. Now, six months later, she is trying to turn her personal tragedy into awareness, in the hopes of preventing other parents from going through what she went through.