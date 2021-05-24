Martha A. Sherman

The Marvin House will host Dan Stone, Jamestown arborist and parks manager, as its speaker for the May 20 membership luncheon/program. The luncheon, followed by the honored speaker, begins at noon. Stone’s presentation will include the legacy of the West Third Street oak trees and the future for the city’s west side entrance. Contact the Marvin House for reservations at 488-6206 or marrvinhouse@netsync.net. Cost is $17 for members of the Marvin House and $20 for non-members. The Marvin House follows all COVID-19 protocols. The Marvin House, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a meeting place for those engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific, or historical work.