Grant available for area teachers

The Western Zone (WZ) of the Retired Educators of New York (RENY), formerly New York State Retired Teachers’ Association (NYSRTA), is comprised of approximately 2,700 members. RENY, the state organization has about 12,000 members. This year we are pleased to announce the availability of the RENY Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant. This is a $1,000 grant given in memory of Ross C. Hudson and Florence Coulter Kramer who were public school teachers and outstanding members of RENY. The grant’s purpose is to fund an innovative project or program in a New York State public school.