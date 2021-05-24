No injuries reported in early morning blaze
KENNEDY — County investigators believe a metal fire pit was the source of a massive fire that destroyed a town of Poland home early Saturday. No injuries were reported after the blaze was called in at 2:19 a.m. at 615 Eccles Road, at the corner of Scott Hill Road. Kennedy Fire Chief Keith Bean, who lives two houses down from the scene, said he arrived to find the front corner of the multi-story, single-family property already engulfed by flames.www.observertoday.com