Chautauqua County, NY

Cases moving through Chautauqua County court

Observer
 5 days ago

No criminal jury trials will be kicking off next week in Chautauqua County Court, though efforts to alleviate a backlog of cases the result of the COVID-19 pandemic are well underway in Mayville. Today had been set on the calendar to commence jury selection in one of a handful of...

Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Dewittville man charged after suspicious situation in Mayville

A suspicious situation at the intersection of Routes 394 and 430 in the village of Mayville resulted in a DWI arrest Monday morning, shortly before noon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and after an investigation, charged 62-year-old William Thomas of Dewittville with DWI, DWI per se and parking on pavement. Thomas will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Brocton, NYchautauquatoday.com

Cuba man charged after driving vehicle off roadway in Brocton

A Cuba man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Central Avenue in the village of Brocton on May 4. Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Erik Lawton was the operator of the vehicle and after an investigation, determined that Lawton was intoxicated. Lawton was taken into custody and charged with DWI, DWI Per Se, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. Lawton will appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with criminal contempt and intimidating a witness

An investigation conducted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the County District Attorneys Office has led a Ripley man being charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree and intimidating a witness in the 3rd degree. Investigators say that 21-year-old Isiah Fuentes allegedly violated a valid order of protection by contacting a victim in the case by electronic means and making threats against her. Fuentes was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was remanded to the jail without bail.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

Fredonia, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Appears in Downtown Fredonia for National Police Week

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit made a stop in downtown Fredonia on Friday in celebration of National Police Week. Deputies appeared at Lady of the Lake and A Spot and a Spell on West Main Street to give away free coffee and Thin Blue Line flags for residents to show support for the men, women, and K-9s that keep the county safe. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek and Lady of the Lake Owner Patti Valentine were also on hand.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with DWAI, fugitive from justice

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies located a Ripley man who was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities as a fugitive from justice. Deputies pulled over 29-year-old Jordan Pound who was operating an unregistered ATV on Route 430 in the town of Chautauqua around 9 pm Thursday evening. Besides the fugitive from justice charge, Pound was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an ATV on roadway. After processing, Pound was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail where he is currently being held as a fugitive from justice.
Westfield, NYchautauquatoday.com

83-year-old Westfield woman charged after criminal mischief incident

An investigation into a report of a criminal mischief case in Mayville resulted in charges being filed against an 83-year-old Westfield woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say Nora Shreve had gone to an Elm Street residence around 4:30 pm Thursday and allegedly damaged two windows with the intent of harassing another person. Deputies issued Shreve an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment 2nd, directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Mayville, NYObserver

Westfield woman, 83, charged in harassing another individual

Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Lawsuit filed in 2020 landfill death

Frewsburg, NYchautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg woman charged with 2nd degree assault

A Frewsburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly struck another person with a sharp object causing serious injury overnight. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 40-year-old Sharon Torrey after an investigation into the incident that occurred on West Main Street in Frewsburg. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. Torrey charged with assault in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies transported Torrey to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Westfield, NYwrfalp.com

County Being Sued in Death of Westfield Man at the County Landfill

The family of a Westfield man killed in an accident at the Chautauqua County Landfill is suing the County. The lawsuit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court Monday seeks financial damages following the death of 56-year old Scott Deming Sr. on August 3, 2020, saying the county was negligent in ensuring the landfill was a safe place to work and was not in compliance with safety law.
Frewsburg, NYPost-Journal

Serious Injuries Lead To Assault Charge In Frewsburg

Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County reports its 153rd COVID-19 related death

Chautauqua County health officials today reported the county's 153rd death related to COVID-19, a person in their 50s. There were 11 new cases of the virus in the county on Thursday, with only one hospitalization. Chautauqua County's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 1.4 percent. Statewide, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 1.01 percent on Thursday, the lowest since October 10.