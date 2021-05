Africa Innovation Network brings together experts in various fields to propose innovative solutions to the complex problems related to the urbanization of Africa and the world to improve the quality of life for all. Focused on Africa, this laboratory for reflection and implementation of solutions adapted to the context of the continent covers all areas allowing for sustainable and resilient societal development. The team develops simple and participatory ideas and solutions to make our cities and rural areas better places for all. Based on frugal and human-centered innovations, AIN wants to contribute through its initiatives to build a better future for all through more equitable, inclusive and sustainable environments.