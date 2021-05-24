Film Review: Hide & Seek (2007)

Though it never made it to theaters in 1997, Steve Wang’s Drive was an attempt to do what films like John Wick would do later on: focus mostly on the action, but more specifically, martial arts action, and do it well. Featuring Mark Dacascos, who would later play a villain in John Wick 3: Parabellum, the story is fairly straightforward: bad guys are chasing a good guy, the good guy teams up with an unlikely partner, and by the end, they triumph. Performances aren’t great and the attempts at comedy never succeed, affecting the tone severely in some cases, but your price of admission are the well-choreographed and well-shot fight sequences that are inventive and have impact. The oddest addition is a post-Clueless Brittany Murphy, who gives an over-the-top performance as a goofy teenager with boundary issues. She tends to stand out in whatever she appears in, but in the case of Drive, she’s all over the map. Outside of the fight scenes, it’s one of the few aspects of the film that’s far from ordinary. In any case, Drive still managed to develop a cult following, and for good reason (keep your eyes peeled for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo by Bob Burns).