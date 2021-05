Testing, even for those fully vaccinated, remains essential to protecting public health. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone who is positive, if you have been in a crowd where people were not wearing masks, or if you have symptoms. Getting tested (and quarantining if you are positive) protects those who are ineligible to get the vaccine, such as youth under 12, and those who have not yet been vaccinated. Brisbane’s mobile testing site is available Thursdays from 10am – 4pm. Sign up at cur.tv/Brisbane. Walk-ups are also welcomed.