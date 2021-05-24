Letter: Reject radicalism
I disagree with the opinion piece, dated 5/17/21 titled “Balance is needed in ND government.” It states, ND government, and by implication the North Dakota voter, is “increasingly despotic and at times fanatical.” According to this writer, North Dakota’s Republicans are slaves to the gun lobby, right to life and the fossil fuel industry. He claims that they are racist homophobes that cling to their guns and religion. Does this sound familiar? I have always believed that North Dakotans are generally fair and level-headed. Does the writer seriously believe that our leaders and the state’s electorate are racist radicals?bismarcktribune.com