Letter: Reject radicalism

I have always believed that even if you feel drowned out by louder voices or over-powered by bullies, your silence only empowers them. The silent majority can no longer be silent if this country is to survive. For those of you that are on the opposite side of the fence. Those of you that believe this nation’s constitution is outdated and therefore this nation should not survive. You have had more than your say. Listen, for once, to a difference of opinion. It is only a difference of opinion. It is not a reason to go ballistic again. If in fact you are the majority, you will get what you [think] you want.