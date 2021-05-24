newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Reject radicalism

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

I disagree with the opinion piece, dated 5/17/21 titled “Balance is needed in ND government.” It states, ND government, and by implication the North Dakota voter, is “increasingly despotic and at times fanatical.” According to this writer, North Dakota’s Republicans are slaves to the gun lobby, right to life and the fossil fuel industry. He claims that they are racist homophobes that cling to their guns and religion. Does this sound familiar? I have always believed that North Dakotans are generally fair and level-headed. Does the writer seriously believe that our leaders and the state’s electorate are racist radicals?

bismarcktribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conservative Politics#State Politics#Racism#Critical Theory#North Dakotans#Radical Politics#Conservative Politicians#Racist Radicals#Opinion#Implication#Racist Homophobes#Culture#Critical Race Theory#Slaves#Governor Andrew Cuomo#Gun#Burning Cities#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsBC Heights

American Politics Need Empathy

I never considered myself a political person. But recently, I realized that I was wrong. I believe there have been a series of radical moments in my life that led me to this realization. As a freshman in high school, I read about and witnessed the separation and deportation of...
Presidential ElectionFountain Hills Times

Radical changes

Believe your own eyes and common sense over biased reporting that selectively edits or totally ignores topics of importance. History will show that Biden had nothing to do with Operation Warp Speed (the creation, payment and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine). Biden’s best contribution to the vaccine rollout was not to interfere with the military distribution plan. Biden’s always been a follower; never was and never will be a leader. He is among “men without a chest.”
Presidential Electionmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Letters answered

In her letter to the editor on April 25, Imelda Coronado tells us she doesn’t believe President Biden is a “nice guy.” “Joe’s fake niceness,” she writes, “clearly reflects the nastiness that he thinks he can hide from smart Americans.” Huh? OK, fine, but nice guy or not, and like it or not, Biden made history by garnering more than 81 million votes, more than any other president in U.S. history and 7 million more than Trump.
MinoritiesPosted by
@LockerRoom

National Review Calls Out Democrats’ Anti-Semitism Problem

Editors at National Review Online highlight a disturbing problem for the Democratic Party. Last week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators trolled the streets of New York and Los Angeles to terrorize and attack Jews. Such outbreaks of violence, perpetrated under the guise of “anti-Zionism,” are commonplace in Europe and the Middle East. It would be an unmitigated tragedy if such political violence were to become the norm in the United States.
AdvocacyOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Socialists are pushing a new form of slavery

Political parties in the U.S. have come and gone over the last 240 years. The Democrat Party was once the protector of systemic slavery. It’s commonly acknowledged that the Democrat Party and traditionally Democrat states actually went to war to preserve the practice. Further, following the Civil War, the Democrat southern states strongly opposed Reconstruction initiatives in favor of continuing White Supremacy practices. Even into the 1980s, Democrats elected a governor known for his strong segregationist views.
SocietyPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Once you get rid of us …

I have always believed that even if you feel drowned out by louder voices or over-powered by bullies, your silence only empowers them. The silent majority can no longer be silent if this country is to survive. For those of you that are on the opposite side of the fence. Those of you that believe this nation’s constitution is outdated and therefore this nation should not survive. You have had more than your say. Listen, for once, to a difference of opinion. It is only a difference of opinion. It is not a reason to go ballistic again. If in fact you are the majority, you will get what you [think] you want.
ElectionsSkagit Valley Herald

Debate Corner: Letter against GOP disparages many

Kudos to the author of “Lies, rhetoric have consequences” (May 23) for showing the true face of the Democratic Party. A party that is so bereft of ideas and policies that would help all Americans, that it has to rely on party ideologues to spread its own disinformation and lies just to hang onto the small vestige of power it currently has.
SocietyBronx Times

Op-ed: It’s not just that Americans are divided and arguing

Much of the heated debate flaming across the nation is not political. It is, instead, indicative of a vast cultural divide that no single election can properly address or totally heal. COVID exposed some of the rift that has developed. In an effort to stop the spread, both left and...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

May 27 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Lewiston Tribune’s opinion is all too often an ignorant one creating a bubble of ignorance on the topics it purports to provide informative arguments. Such was certainly the case with the recent bill, now law, on critical race theory and education in Idaho. To hear the Tribune’s opinion tell it, any concerns over such is an invention of the Idaho Freedom Foundation inciting “radical” (the correct term is reactionary) GOP legislators.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deseret News

Why conservatives oppose critical race theory

Glenn Beck called it “the knockout punch for America.” Tucker Carlson says it’s a “noxious lie.”. Critical race theory has also been called anti-American propaganda, a cult and a virus that is more dangerous in the long term than COVID-19. It’s hard to find a conservative voice that hasn’t denounced it in the past few weeks, giving the fractured GOP a unifying issue.
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

Can The Government Exclude Whites On Account Of Their Race?

From the end of the Jim Crow era until very recently, the law has required that the government treat people equally regardless of their race. The major exception to that has been affirmative action programs, but the courts have limited such programs to specific circumstances and have barred quotas and exclusions of any sort. There has obviously been governmental discrimination against minorities, but that is illegal, even if it is hard to completely stop in practice.
Congress & CourtsMountain Mail

‘Radical’ Green New Deal?

I received an email from Rep. Lamborn entitled “The Green New Deal is a Calamity for National Defense.” He wanted me to know that he believes that “the Green New Deal will crush our military’s combat power.”. The purpose of this letter is to express my frustration. I understand that...
CollegesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Board of Regents should reject campus carry law

On May 26, Montana’s University Board of Regents officially responds to House Bill 102, the new law allowing concealed guns on campus. The Board should reject HB102. Specifically, section f in the Board of Regents Code of Expectations states Regents should “take personal responsibility to make decisions in the long-term best interests of students and the people of Montana.”
MinoritiesJournal Inquirer

Red Jahncke: Radical beliefs are deployed by anti-racism crusaders

A white minister in the small nearly all-white (99.8% non-Black) town of Lyme-Old Lyme claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
Presidential ElectionOmaha.com

Mona Charen: With the ouster of Cheney, the GOP is embracing dangerous radicalism

Welcome to the funhouse world the Republican Party is building: Up is down. Black is white. Lies are truth. The great cause that Republicans are uniting around is “election integrity.” That’s rich. The reality is that somebody did attempt to steal the 2020 election — Donald Trump. During the days and weeks following his loss, he brayed endlessly that the outcome was fraudulent, laying the groundwork for an attempt to overturn the voters’ will.
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Why radical thinking will win in American colleges

The stereotype of the Marxist college campus in the United States is not a new one. It dates back to the Vietnam War, when, up until 1965, college enrollment meant exemption from the draft. Anti-war demonstrations at Columbia, UC Berkeley, and Kent State were pivotal protests in overturning popular support...
Personal FinanceConcord Monitor

Letter: Reject state budget if school vouchers remain

Should NH families sending their kids to private schools get $5,000 of public school funding annually? Should people who fail to get their children to school receive $5,000 state-funded debit cards to buy “educational materials” that they could easily sell in exchange for cash? The Senate is poised to seize on COVID to sneak unrelated legislation into the state budget. School voucher ESAs / SB 130 is a major policy initiative, establishing the broadest school voucher program in the U.S.