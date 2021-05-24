newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylveon is available in Pokémon Go, and you can add it to your collection alongside your other Eevee evolutions. We’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it to use in the battle league, if it’s good, and how to get its shiny version. The important thing to remember is you need to follow a specific method for Eevee to evolve into Syvelon. An Eevee has multiple evolutions, and if you evolve it by following one of the many other methods, it won’t become a Sylveon.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Evolve Eevee#Multiple Evolutions#Hearts#Collection#Methods#Gamepur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Altaria Mega Raid Guide

Since the introduction of Mega Evolution to Pokémon Go, new Mega Raids have been one of the highlights of Pokémon Go news and the next one is here. Mega Altaria made its Pokémon Go debut on May 15, 2021 after the Swablu Community Day and, like most Mega Raids, it's a tough one to beat! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Humming Pokémon and add this awesome new Mega Evolution to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Yveltal good in Pokémon Go?

When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Deino, Unown, & Eevee Featured In Pokémon GO Verizon Event

Pokémon GO has teamed up with Verizon for another Special Weekend. This time around, the event will also include bonuses for players without tickets. Let's get into the details. The full details of this Pokémon GO Special Weekend include:. Date: Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 12 AM through Sunday, May...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Find and Use the Pokémon Sword Destiny Knot

Within the Pokémon World, there are many rare items and consumables to collect. These items are needed to give your Pocket Monsters the best advantage in battle and become the very best trainer there ever was. One such item is the Destiny Knot. The Pokémon Sword Destiny Knot is an...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The hype for this day may pale in comparison to the long-anticipated Gible Community Day which Niantic has announced for May, but it may still be worth playing. Let's take a look at the details. Here are the full details from the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to catch Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

Galarian Zigzagoon is one of the few Galarian Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon typically appear during exclusive events. They’re a great addition to the game for any Pokémon collector looking to expand their collection and want to improve their rosters. Galarian Zigzagoon’s evolved form, Obstagoon, is an exceptional Pokémon for players to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s primarily a defensive Pokémon that can spam its attacks, making it a great Pokémon to eliminate and bait an opponent’s shields. During the Luminous Legends Y event, there are a handful of ways for you to obtain Galarian Zigzagoon, and later, its shiny form.
Video Gameshackernoon.com

Dreepy in Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to Find, Catch, and Evolve

The Pokémon universe is full of Pocket Monsters to collect and find. There are many different Pokémon types within the franchise. The most highly sought-after type is the dragon type due to its power and rarity. Dragonpult is one of these mighty creatures introduced in generation eight of the franchise....
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Pokémon Go Yveltal counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Yveltal, the mascot for Pokémon Y for the Nintendo 3DS, has arrived in Pokémon Go. If you want to add this death bird god to your Pokédex, then you need to have a good understanding of Yveltal's counters and weaknesses. Like all legendary Pokémon, Yveltal appears in five-star raids and,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When Does Sylveon Come Out in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is going to debut Sylveon during the Luminous Legends Y event, and players can anticipate this Fairy-type Pokemon arriving on their phone screens later this month. The first part of the Luminous Legends Y event will begin on May 18 and end on May 24. In the second part of the event, which begins on May 25 and ends on May 31, will feature Sylveon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event kicks off today, May 18th at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing forth the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal and a spotlight on Dark-type spawns, this tw0-week-long event will also feature a Timed Research that culminates in an encounter with one of the game's most desired Pokémon: Deino.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour. First of all,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Announces Gible Community Day Details

The most hyped Community Day in the history of Pokémon GO is happening in just a few weeks, and we have the details right here. Let's get into it. Niantic announced the details of Gible Community Day over at the Pokémon GO blog:. Date + Time. Sunday, June 6, 2021,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Team GO Rocket Challenge Completed In Pokémon GO

The deed has been done! Niantic announced on social media that the Pokémon GO community has defeated 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts to complete the Luminous Legends Y challenge. Now that this challenge has been completed, new and exciting features will be released in Pokémon GO during the second part of Luminous Legends Y… including a brand new Shiny Pokémon. Here's what's coming.
Video Gamessportsgrindentertainment.com

Pokémon Go: Is Marill shiny?

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.