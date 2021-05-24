newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Cancel Culture 2.0: Youth arrested for allegedly racist Snapchat message

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8P0x_0a8y68B600

America has arrived at the next stage in Cancel Culture, a stage where we eat our young: An underage youth in Connecticut has been arrested for racial slurs.

According to the Hartford Courant, a 16-year-old white boy was charged by the Fairfield Police Department with “breach of peace,” in addition to an older-than-dirt Connecticut misdemeanor of “ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.” Hate speech on Snapchat is now punishable by up to 30 days in jail in Connecticut.

The 16-year-old’s arrest has sent shock waves through the nation’s conservative circles, because we prize, above all, freedom of speech. No right-minded conservative defends the lad’s mean comments on Snapchat, but Constitution-defending conservatives now find themselves in the uncomfortable position of defending the rights of people to express hateful things.

What hateful things? A photo of a black student was posted on Snapchat with the caption, “Why is there a n—-r in my homeroom?” and “Why is he not in chains?”

It’s not the first time. In 2019, University of Connecticut Police arrested two students for shouting racial slurs outside a campus apartment complex, the home of many black students. The two 21-year-olds were charged under the 1917 law that makes it a misdemeanor to be racist. You read it right: The law was passed in 1917.

You can pass all the laws you want to reform the human heart, but no government has ever succeeded in actually doing so.

Legal scholars and the American Civil Liberties Union raised free speech concerns back in 2019, but even though the law is clearly unconstitutional, it remains on the books.

Our Constitution could not be more clear that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

We can agree the racist remark was wrong and needed to be addressed by parents (and the school district, if what was written was on school property and during school hours).

But to ruin a 16-year-old’s life over a reckless remark is not going to help heal this nation. The student will live with his mistake for the rest of his life, and the experience with the justice system will likely harden his heart. He is a now a victim of Cancel Culture and there’s no escaping it.

There are other racist groups on Snapchat, most that never see the light of day. In April, one came to light in Aledo, Tex., in which ninth-grade students had a Snapchat group that they called “Slave Trade.” They pretended to buy and sell their fellow black classmates. The school district disciplined the students, but there were no arrests, and that was an appropriate response.

Coincidentally, Prince Harry, as a new resident of the United States, has concluded that our nation’s First Amendment is “bonkers.” Most constitution-loving conservatives waved his comment off as ignorant musings of a royal family member tearing down the most profoundly liberating document in the history of the world, the founding rights our forefathers fought and bled for.

In fact, Fairfield, Conn., where the 16-year-old was arrested, was burned to the ground by the British on July 8, 1779 during the Revolutionary War. We’d like to think Fairfield might take pride in championing free speech, but instead it has embraced the Gospel of Prince Harry.

In the past 15 months of pandemic policy, Americans didn’t fight their state, and local governments that stopped them from attending church, indoors or out, or even going to work. Americans were prohibited from assembling unless they were assembling for race riots. Governments, using emergency powers, prevented the governed from shopping or even opening their businesses. The world was too dangerous, Americans were told, to have people away from their homes … unless they were protesting Donald Trump.

In those 15 months, we also saw Big Tech cutting off the opinions Americans have about their governments. Big Tech canceled the voice of the president of the United States and blackened the accounts of people who questioned government policy on masks, mandates, and vaccines. Big Tech became the arm of government in enforcing government-approved speech, government approved activities, and government-approved vaccines.

A year later, the leftists breached the next constitutional barricade by arresting a 16-year-old punk for saying stupid things.

School Principal Paul Cavanna issued a statement: “We strongly believe that racism has no place here or anywhere in our society. We are working to support those who have been affected by this reprehensible act.” Another unconstitutional action: The principal just threw that kid’s Fourteenth Amendment due process rights in the trash.

Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings also sent a letter out, saying, “As we continue our equity work as a district, we recognize that this is a journey, not a destination. There will be missteps along the way, and while we are extremely disturbed by these incidents, they provide learning that can and will inform our work.”

Ah, the equity work defense. Who can fight that? Where is the ACLU this time?

Beyond violating the rights of a student, the Fairfield principal, superintendent, and the police missed a major opportunity to use this as a teaching moment for the perpetrator. They could have done so much more, had they initiated a conversation on kindness, human dignity, and respect. Instead, they’ve turned their town and state into a national embarrassment, and probably ruined the student’s chance for a successful future.

Take note of this moment as you watch Cancel Culture move into government practice: Every word on campuses across America is being evaluated through a different “woke” lens. Our young students have little room for error, lest they be branded and banished from the public arena before they are old enough to really understand the emotional toll and hurtful consequences of their words.

Suzanne Downing writes for NewsMax, Must Read Alaska, and Must Read America.

View All 1022 Commentsarrow_down
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Racism#Hate Speech#Youth Culture#Black Culture#The Hartford Courant#Congress#British#Americans#Big Tech#Newsmax#Fairfield Public Schools#Message#Racial Slurs#Religion#Jail#Hateful Things#Ignorant Musings#Hurtful Consequences#Freedom Of Speech#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
Related
MinoritiesWKRC

Student's arrest for racist post sparks free speech debate

The arrest of a Connecticut high school student accused of posting racist comments about a Black classmate on social media has sparked a debate on free speech rights. Authorities say the Fairfield Warde High School student was arrested May 7 after posting a photo of a Black classmate on Snapchat with a caption that included racist comments.
MinoritiesPosted by
WHYY

Black Lives Matter fights disinformation to keep the movement strong

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and protests erupted worldwide. Support for Black Lives Matter — the movement that actually began as a hashtag in 2013 — surged. To this day, posts on social media continue to call for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Race row erupts at Rutgers law school after white student uses the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case: Classmates clash with prominent professors over call for total ban on the word

A race row has erupted at Rutgers Law School after a white law student used the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case. The first year student - a woman who has not been named - used the slur in a class of three during Professor Vera Bergelson's virtual office hours last October.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Americans are tired of the left's lie that U.S. is systemically racist

Racism is the practice of according rights and privileges to an individual not based on equality under the law, but rather according to what race that person was born. It is antithetical to every principle our country was founded on, from the promise of our Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal” to the equal protection clause of our Constitution. It was a malignancy we fought a Civil War to remove. For generations, it has been denounced by every American of good will for the evil that it is.
Minoritiesmilwaukeeindependent.com

A message to White men who fear talking about race and racism

Let me begin by saying this to you. I’m told that you are afraid to talk about race and racism. I’m told that you feel blamed too much in these conversations. I’m told that you fear being called racist in these spaces. I’m told that you are guilted too much in this space. And, I’m told that you feel you are not included in “diversity” conversations.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Police examine threats against staff at London school accused of racism

A London school accused of institutional racism is at the centre of a police investigation after alleged death threats against its headteacher. Harris Academy Tottenham issued a safety notice to staff after its executive principal became the focus of hostility. A petition calling on the executive principal to quit and...
Fairfield, CTIdaho8.com

Connecticut student arrested in connection to racist Snapchat post

A Black teenager in Fairfield, Connecticut, was the target of a racist Snapchat post allegedly made by a classmate earlier this month, according to the teen’s mother and the Fairfield Police Department. Sixteen-year-old Jamar Medor was sitting in his Fairfield Warde High School homeroom on May 7 when a classmate,...
Fairfield, CTRegister Citizen

Students walk out in protest after racist post on Snapchat

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — More than 500 students in Connecticut walked out of school Monday to protest against racism after a classmate was arrested and charged for allegedly posting a racist slur on Snapchat with the photo of a Black student. The students from two high schools in Fairfield, Connecticut,...
Minoritiesvillagelife.com

McClintock’s Message: The racist left

Racism is the practice of according rights and privileges to an individual not based on equality under the law, but rather according to what race that person was born. It is antithetical to every principle our country was founded on, from the promise of our Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal” to the equal protection clause of our Constitution. It was a malignancy we fought a Civil War to remove. For generations, it has been denounced by every American of goodwill for the evil that it is.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

New Jersey town fires officer who called Black Lives Matter ‘terrorists’ in Facebook post

A New Jersey township has fired a long-serving police officer who called Black Lives Matter demonstrators “terrorists” on social media.Last June, veteran Hopewell Township police officer Sara Erwin wrote a Facebook post calling the group “terrorists” and criticising those who supported the movement online.“Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work,” she wrote, according to NJ.com. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night. And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police...
MinoritiesJournal Inquirer

Red Jahncke: Radical beliefs are deployed by anti-racism crusaders

A white minister in the small nearly all-white (99.8% non-Black) town of Lyme-Old Lyme claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
MinoritiesEureka Times-Standard

You and the Law | High school teacher accused of police propaganda, racism

“I am a tenured high school social studies teacher and also a reserve deputy sheriff. For years I’ve shown students YouTube and training videos of law enforcement encounters that led to violence and shootings. We analyze how they could have been prevented. “Also, I show them university studies demonstrating no...
Minoritiesjonathanturley.org

“A Failure To Be Anti-Racist”: Faculty Denounce Cypress College Over Suspension Of Professor In Anti-Police Diatribe

We recently discussed the controversy at Cypress College involving a professor becoming irate after student, Braden Ellis, stated that he felt police officers are heroes in our society. The College later put the teacher on leave. Now the faculty union at Cypress College has denounced the school for “a failure to be anti-racist” in its treatment of the teacher. I agree that a professor should not be fired or even suspended over such an incident, though the issue for me is academic freedom. However, there is a notable omission in the statement from Christie Diep, president of United Faculty of the North Orange County Community College District, and Mohammad M. Abdel Haq, its lead negotiator: a criticism of the professor for her overtly hostile and biased treatment of the student.
Minoritiesdallassun.com

How one man turned back on police career because of attitude to Blacks

The George Floyd-Derek Chauvin murder trial once again seriously jogged the memory and disturbed the conscience of this particular 80-year-old white man. Nearly fifty years have since elapsed when, as a once young idealistic man, full of hope and enthusiasm he first began his new career in law enforcement. By...
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Dangers of cancel culture

Merriam-Webster defines the term “woke” as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice.)”. The recent kerfuffle over the Weir High Red Rider logo was largely overblown; more was made of the issue than it perhaps originally deserved. The school’s intent...
MinoritiesMilford Daily News

Re: 'A step for eliminating racism' and 'Another police shooting'

In response to Mary Rose Wells [April 26 Daily News], thank you for hitting the nail on the head. I agree, we need to stop referencing “race” if we’re ever going to eliminate racism. Yes, indeed, “Black Lives Matter” – but so do White, Brown, Red, Yellow, Blue, Polka Dotted, etc. So, how about we all place yard signs proclaiming “ALL Lives Matter,” instead? We’re all ONE human race, all “persons of color,” aren’t we?
MinoritiesCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Who is discriminated against more than the white male?

Have you noticed lately all the discrimination stories/emphasis on the national television news channels, i.e. CNN, FOX, MSNBC, CNBC, CSPAN and others?. I have a question for you and your readers. Person “A” or Person “B.” Which one is a racist?. Person “A” = A white male flies a confederate...