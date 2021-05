Veteran state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) wants to make sure Senate Bill 817 does what it sets out on the school dress code front. “It's important that we protect our funding for our schools and I understand what you're trying to do, you're looking for an enforcement mechanism I'm fine with the website, but in general if you want to take away funding from schools the schools that are most heavily reliant on state funds are schools that are your low-income schools,” Rezin said during recent comments made before a Senate Education Committee about the bill.