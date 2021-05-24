Need for police force becoming apparent
Attitudes in America toward police forces and police tactics have been mixed and confusing in the past year. So it has been in Minneapolis this past year. Since the killing of George Floyd a year ago, there has been a push to defund the police, to dissolve the police force and replace it with some kind of community safety force. We understand why people, especially minorities, feel this way after they’ve seemingly been profiled and targeted.www.nujournal.com