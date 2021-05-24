Special Weather Statement issued for Richland, Sargent by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Richland; Sargent SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN SARGENT COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 128 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamlin to Lake Traverse Reservation. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hamlin around 135 AM CDT. Lamars around 200 AM CDT. Sonora around 205 AM CDT. Fairmount and Blackmer around 210 AM CDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILKIN AND EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galchutt, or 9 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brushvale around 620 PM CDT. Dwight around 625 PM CDT. Wahpeton around 645 PM CDT. Breckenridge around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 23 and 33. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Red Flag Warning issued for Barnes, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barnes; Ransom; Richland; Sargent RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 038 049...052 and 053. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.