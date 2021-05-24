Special Weather Statement issued for Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Richland; Sargent SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN SARGENT COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 128 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamlin to Lake Traverse Reservation. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hamlin around 135 AM CDT. Lamars around 200 AM CDT. Sonora around 205 AM CDT. Fairmount and Blackmer around 210 AM CDT.alerts.weather.gov