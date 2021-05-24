newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, lower U.S. yields

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.83 per ounce at 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). Last week it reached its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at $1,884.5. Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its...

www.cnbc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#U S Prices#Market Prices#Equity Prices#Futures Markets#U S Treasury#Rjo Futures#Cpm Group#U S Yields#U S Gold Futures#U S Treasury Yields#Spot Gold#Stronger Equity Markets#Investors#Ounce#Economic Activity#Economic Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Metal Miningsamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 205, silver jumps Rs 61

Gold price fell by Rs 205 to Rs 47,910 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in line with selling in global precious metals and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,115 per 10 gram. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose marginally from Rs 61 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,460 per kilogram in the previous trade.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to mid-1.4100s ahead of the key US inflation data

A broad-based USD strength prompted selling around GBP/USD on the last day of the week. The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments might help limit losses. The market focus remains on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, Biden’s budget proposal. The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the...
StocksJournal-News

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks moved higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.
Marketsetftrends.com

Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

The potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding...
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Following US economic growth higher

USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30. Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates. US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers. Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY. FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY...
Industryetftrends.com

Palladium Just Keeps on Climbing

Palladium is approaching a $3,000 price and trading near record highs. With demand looking to remain high for the metal, and supply remaining low, the long-term fundamental for palladium look strong, writes Sprott’s Shree Kargutkar in a new report. The pandemic low for palladium came in March 2020, when the...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising US inflation

NEW YORK (May 28): Global equity markets rose, while the US dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday, as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. US Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro Steady Ahead Of U.S. Inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
Marketskitco.com

More profit taking for gold, silver to end the trading month

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, on some...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when volume hit $485.3 billion. Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system. May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.003 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1406 -0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2925 -0.014 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7915 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.2523 -0.027 10-year note 100-96/256 1.5841 -0.026 20-year bond 101-28/256 2.1811 -0.020 30-year bond 102-104/256 2.2639 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retakes US$1,900/oz level after US inflation ticked up

BENGALURU (May 28): Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,902.27 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US PCE inflation preview: Gold remains key asset to watch

Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price...