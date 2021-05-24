newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

From boiler engineer to power company boss: How this CEO aims to put sustainability first

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Christine Tan heads to a power plant on Singapore's Jurong Island to talk to John Ng, CEO of YTL PowerSeraya. She finds out how the integrated energy company is leading the way when it comes to creating a more sustainable energy future.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Power Company#Energy Company#Boiler#Power Plant#Ceo#Cnbc#Ytl Powerseraya#Sustainability#Jurong Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the adoption of blockchain as a major trend for the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry. Manufacturers are adopting blockchain technology to simplify manufacturing processes and enhance transparency and traceability across their supply chains, thereby improving control over procurement and productivity. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Energy IndustryIdaho Mountain Express

Power Engineers selected for wind power project

Hailey-based Power Engineers has been chosen to work on the feasibility study for a 30-megawatt wind power and battery storage project in Mozambique, the company announced. Funding for the overall project was provided by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. As one of the only large-scale wind power plants in...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: WTW’s Hegelbach to Newly Created Renewable Energy Role at Howden; Browne Is Division President, Consumer Lines, APAC, for Chubb

Howden Specialty announced the appointment of Severin Hegelbach as divisional director. In this newly created role, Hegelbach will lead a renewable energy advisory service, focused on providing in-depth risk advice for clients, sponsors, lenders, investors, retail and other partners. The objective of this new service is to offer an early...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Launches IPO On SSE STAR Market, Injecting New Impetus Into The World's Wind Power Industry

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A ceremony was held at Shanghai Securities Exchange Building on May 19, 2021, to mark the initial public offering (IPO) of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group") (688660), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board. The listing ushered in an important era in the history of the Company, serving as a new launchpad from which the Company will help accelerate the global transition to an economy powered by greener and more sustainable wind energy.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Offshore Oil Producer Talos Energy Boosts ESG Initiatives

Talos Energy Inc. further strengthened its ESG commitments on May 27 with the establishment of long-term emissions reductions targets and further linked executive compensation to ESG performance. “Talos has always had a compelling ESG story with a strong health, safety and environmental track record and solid governance and compensation practices,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility And Partnerships To Support The Industry's Navigation Of The Energy Transition

SHELTON, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to announce its Host Utility Oncor as well as partnerships with the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA), Forth, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) and Vehicle-Grid Integration Council (VGIC) for its 2022 event taking place January 26-28 in Dallas, Texas. DISTRIBUTECH will be co-located for the first time with POWERGEN International, the world's largest power generation event.
Energy Industrypulse2.com

Solar Cell Tech Company Exeger Raises $20 Million

Exeger — a Swedish company that produces Powerfoyle, a unique solar cell technology that transforms all forms of light into clean endless energy — announced recently that it has secured $20 million in debt financing. These are the details. Exeger — a Swedish company that produces Powerfoyle, a unique solar...
EnvironmentInformationWeek

How CIOs Can Advance Company Sustainability Goals

Companies are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. CIOs play a critical role. "By 2030, the tech sector has to cut its CO2 emissions by 50% and the big administrations around the world have now committed their countries to net zero targets by 2050," said Gordon Mackay, head of practice, multilateral organisations, at Access Partnerships, which works across governments and regional organizations to secure the most sustainably business-friendly result. "The big six tech companies probably only spent around 4% of their total lobbying spend last year in the States on what we call 'broadly defined policy issues' and 90% of that was done on essentially energy policy, which is a very narrow element of sustainability."
Energy IndustryPV Tech

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

Swiss infrastructure fund manager SUSI Partners has raised US$81 million to tap into the fast-growing renewables sector in Southeast Asia. SUSI Partners announced on Tuesday (25 May) it has raised US$81 million in the first close of its Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF), which was set up to “accelerate the buildout of sustainable energy infrastructure in a region that will be a crucial factor in achieving global climate targets,” said Marius Dorfmeister, SUSI Partners’ co-chief executive. SUSI’s ultimate target for the fund is US$250 million.
IndustryRegister Citizen

Fintech Startup Axle Raises $10M Series A Following a Record Year of Growth Servicing the Logistics Industry

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced today that is has completed a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Crosslink Capital. This financing follows a record year for Axle, during which volume grew 850% on their payments and financing platform for freight brokers and carriers.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Mintra appoints former Atlas boss as new CEO

Digital training and software specialist Mintra has found its new CEO in the former head of Aberdeen-based Atlas Knowledge. Kevin Short, appointed the new boss at the company AGM on Wednesday, joined Mintra in 2018 through its acquisition of digital learning specialist Atlas, having been chief executive of that firm for eight years.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Engineer of a Big Company Retires

John has been an engineer for 50 golden years and has recently decided to retire at a very well-known company that has been good to him over the years. When John told his boss that he now wanted to enjoy his benefits before he reaches 60, the CEO was left devastated to see John go because he did well for the company and has been a great asset.
Industrycips.org

How to work with suppliers on sustainability and risk

Organisations must support both large suppliers and SMEs to ensure sustainability and risk management are implemented throughout supply chains. Melanie Davies, global sourcing and compliance leader at GE Aviation Systems, said while suppliers tended to be on board with the idea of sustainability, many did not know how to go about implementing sustainable practices in their operations.
Environmentfreightwaves.com

Why a green company culture is the key to corporate sustainability

Want to reduce your company’s environmental impact, but not sure where to start? Whether you’re a large or small business, embarking on the quest for sustainability might feel overwhelming if your operations have been less than planet-friendly in the past. Take a deep breath, small steps, and some pointers from an organization that’s on a similar journey.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Using waste heat to power an environmentally sustainable future

In his most recent published research, appearing in Applied Thermal Engineering, City, University of London's Dr. Martin White explores a novel organic Rankine cycle system, based on a two-phase expansion through numerical simulations of the system. His paper, "Cycle and turbine optimisation for an ORC operating with two-phase expansion," considers...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How To Grow Into An AI-First Company

Herman Widjaja, CTO, Sr. Vice President, at Tokopedia, explains how the online marketplace ecosystem is using the latest tools in artificial intelligence to innovate and serve its customers with purpose. I run engineering at Tokopedia, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces. We’re a “Super Ecosystem,” connecting more than 10...