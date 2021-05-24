The Making Of This Foo Fighters Album Was A Mess

Sometimes, it's still hard to believe that Dave Grohl's post-Nirvana project, the Foo Fighters, remains active and successful after more than 25 years and 10 studio albums under their belt. As Nirvana's drummer, Grohl played a supporting role to Kurt Cobain, but what many fans didn't know was that he was quietly writing his own songs behind the scenes, songs that might not have had a chance to see the light of day had Nirvana not disbanded after Cobain's death. Many of those tunes ended up on the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut in 1995, and in the years since then, they've evolved so dramatically as a band, with each new album sounding different from the last one.