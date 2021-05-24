newsbreak-logo
How to redesign the workplace for a post-Covid world

Cover picture for the articleQ: With our 50 staff currently all working from home, my business is taking the opportunity to redesign our workplace. What advice would you give? Any dos and don’ts?. A: It’s good to hear that you’re planning to welcome colleagues back into your office. Over the past few months there has been a stampede of companies keen to make working from home a permanent part of their future. In most cases the move has the enthusiastic support of a finance director who sees the opportunity to save money. But by dispersing team members and cutting down social contact, the savings will probably do more harm than good.

