How to redesign the workplace for a post-Covid world
Q: With our 50 staff currently all working from home, my business is taking the opportunity to redesign our workplace. What advice would you give? Any dos and don’ts?. A: It’s good to hear that you’re planning to welcome colleagues back into your office. Over the past few months there has been a stampede of companies keen to make working from home a permanent part of their future. In most cases the move has the enthusiastic support of a finance director who sees the opportunity to save money. But by dispersing team members and cutting down social contact, the savings will probably do more harm than good.www.telegraph.co.uk