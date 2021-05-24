newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

US Dollar Index consolidates Friday’s gains around 90.00

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY refreshes intraday low, fades bounce off early January low. Market sentiment dwindles amid a quiet session, US 10-years Treasury yields drop. Fedspeak, Chicago Fed National Activity Index eyed for fresh impulse. US dollar index (DXY) fails to extend Friday’s bounce off 4.5-month low, refreshing intraday bottom with 89.97 level,...

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Us Dollar#Market Sentiment#Fedspeak#The Us Treasury#Atlanta Federal Reserve#Philadelphia Fed#S P#Dollar Index#Greenback#Intraday#Yields#European Traders#Downside Pressure#Dxy Bulls#Strong Pmis#Upbeat Data#Upbeat Activity Numbers#Tapering Concerns#Technical Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
StocksJournal-News

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks moved higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends rebound to fresh weekly highs above 0.9020 ahead of US data

USD/CHF gained traction in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in 11 days. Focus shifts to PCE inflation report from the US. The USD/CHF pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session, reaching its highest level in eight days at 0.9028. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.9026.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
Marketseconomies.com

Dollar pares gains and steadies

The dollar rose against most of its major rivals on Friday, but pared some of its gains despite the release of upbeat economic data in the US. Data showed that the US personal spending index rose 0.5% during April, in line with most forecasts. The personal income fell 13.1% in...
New York City, NYMetro International

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY to see further gains on a break above 110.10

USD/JPY trades near a daily high of 109.95, maintaining its positive stance, despite receding demand for the American dollar. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, the pair has room for a bullish breakout. Markets are in a risk-on mood amid renewed hopes for an economic comeback. “Financial markets’ mood...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The tide is about to turn for the dollar

US inflation continues heating up, but the Fed will stay on hold. Economic progress at both shores of the Atlantic spurs optimism. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2266 this week, its highest since January, but trimmed gains ahead...
Currencieskitco.com

Pound on track for fourth week of gains against dollar

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Friday, but remained on track for it latest weekly gain following Bank of England comments this week on the timing of rate hikes. The pound was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.4178 at 1107 GMT, after hitting...
Stocksvia.news

IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 7 Days

IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 28 May, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 124,700.09, 2.04% up since the last session’s close. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.05% up from its 52-week low and 0.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s last week,...
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retakes US$1,900/oz level after US inflation ticked up

BENGALURU (May 28): Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,902.27 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY set to retest 110.00 ahead of US data

USD/JPY is likely to extend the previous day’s gain. Rise in US Treasury yields fuel the US dollar demand. Eyes on Japan unemployment, US PCE data. The USD/JPY pair remains on track to extend the previous day’s gain on the last trading day of the week. The appreciative move in the US dollar lifts the pair near the multi-month highs.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on robust U.S. data, rising yields

* U.S. jobless claims drop, economic growth accelerates in Q1. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April. * Palladium deficit seen widening in 2021- Nornickel (Updates prices, adds graphic) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by upbeat U.S. data that showed...