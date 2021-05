A California man who was revealed to be a Republican party donor stands accused of fraudulently claiming more than $5 million in coronavirus relief loans and using the cash to buy a fleet of fancy cars. Mustafa Qadiri, a 38-year-old from Irvine, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday on four counts of bank fraud, four counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering, according to a press release by the US Attorney in the Central District of California on 7 May. Federal prosecutors said Mr Qadiri applied for federal...